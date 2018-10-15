Campers near Saanich municipal hall await response from transportation ministry

The Namegans Nation group of about 30 people are camped out next to Saanich Fire station and municipal hall along Highway 17. Travis Paterson/News Staff

The group of homeless campers tenting along the Pat Bay Highway next to Saanich municipal hall remain unsure if they’ll be forced out on Tuesday.

It is believed the group of about 30 tenters, who set up on Saturday on the land Saanich had recently set aside for modular housing, will soon be forced to move as they are on Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure right-of-way. The group, known as Namegans Nation, started at Regina Park in May. They then moved to Goldstream Provincial Park, Carey Road (MOTI), and 5090 West Saanich Rd.

(Inset photo: A set of flood lights, run by a generator, shone on the tent city throughout Sunday night and into Monday morning. Photo submitted)

Saanich Police said MOTI will survey the land to ensure the campers are on MOTI land before asking for Saanich Police assistance (if needed) in asking the camp to move on.

Saanich’s mobile command unit has been set up in the Saanich Fire Department parking lot, next to the tent city. It’s reminiscent of the command centre’s use by Saanich Police when the 100-person tent city at Regina Park was evicted on Sept. 6 and then in the following week from Carey Road. However, Saanich deputy fire chief Dan Wood said this time it’s only Saanich Police IT officers that are using the unit as it is set up today by coincidence and is undergoing regularly planned software upgrades ahead of Wednesday’s emergency operation drill at Pearkes Arena.

A set of flood lights, run by a generator, was set up Sunday night and continued to shine at 10 a.m. on Monday. Camp spokesperson Chrissy Brett feels both the command centre and the lights are intimidation tactics, though Saanich Fire said the command centre will be shut down after its software is upgraded today.

“This is just boys with their toys,” Brett said.

MOTI hopes to respond later on Monday in regards to a timeline for when the occupants would be evicted.

