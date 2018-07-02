Canada Day fireworks illuminate Victoria waters

Canada Day fireworks light up the night sky over the Inner Habour in Victoria Sunday, July 1. Lindsey Blane photo

There was no shortage of Canada Day festivities in Victoria Sunday, but by sunset most had gathered in the Inner Harbour for the annual fireworks display.

Thousands of faces stared into the sky as bursts of red and white illuminated the water against the backdrop of the harbour.

Did you catch the #CanadaDay fireworks over the Inner Harbour in #YYJ? 🇨🇦 📸 : Lindsey Blane pic.twitter.com/SQDb8qdTKB — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) July 2, 2018

Victoria police reported 17 arrests specific to Canada Day events, responding to 157 calls for service throughout Victoria and Esquimalt over a 12 hour period.

“Sadly saw large [numbers] of intoxicated youth with many parents being called to pick up their kids,” VicPD said in a tweet. “We had a high number of liquor pour outs.”

No injuries were reported.

