Canada mirrors B.C., giving travellers choice of self-made quarantine plans or hotel stay

A 14-day quarantine is mandatory for all except essential travellers

As of midnight Tuesday (April 14), Canadians returning to the country must have a “credible” quarantine plan or face 14 days in a hotel.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement Tuesday morning, nearly one week after B.C. brought in similar rules amid frustration with a lack of quarantine enforcement from Ottawa.

The changes are a “strengthening of the Quarantine Act,” Trudeau said.

“If their plan is to go stay in a place where they are many elderly family members…. don’t have a set destination if they’ve been out of the country for many years,” that would constitute a non-credible plan, Trudeau said.

READ MORE: Travellers returning to B.C. must have self-isolation plan or face quarantine

READ MORE: 1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Companies rush to pivot advertising plans during COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

PHOTOS: People wearing masks, hearts in windows — Victoria’s streetscape continues to shift

The World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11

Oak Bay to consider additional road closures for social distancing

Road closures ‘have to be worth it,’ mayor says

Musical festival hopes to re-tune in Sidney in June 2021

Folk’ N Fiddle Festival has cancelled its 2020 edition scheduled for June 5 to 7.

Victoria councillor wants city to develop its own delivery app

Coun. Ben Isitt wants a ‘made-in-Victoria’ app to help local businesses

City of Victoria has a map for all the cherry blossoms

People can practise social distancing while enjoying the colours of spring

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Canada mirrors B.C., giving travellers choice of self-made quarantine plans or hotel stay

A 14-day quarantine is mandatory for all except essential travellers

Air Canada and others suspend flights until June as sector slammed by COVID-19

Air Canada is still operating repatriation flights for Canadians stuck abroad in collaboration with government

Stranger offers Vancouver Island beach house to self-isolating ER nurse

B.C. woman helps worker ‘sacrificing hugs with her boys to help complete strangers’

Sanitizer giveaway at Okanagan distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

1,700 people returned to B.C. over Easter weekend, most had quarantine plans: Henry

Dr. Bonnie Henry said 13 people needed accommodations and 207 required follow-up

COVID-19: Longterm care facility deaths expected to rise even as cases slow, Dr. Tam says

Many of the deaths will come from longterm care facilities

‘It’s frightening’: B.C. trucker on being on the road during COVID-19

Armed with a keychain-sized hand sanitizer, trucker Brennan Bateman set out for the United States

Golf courses opening up again amid COVID-19 safety measures

Mount Brenton in Chemainus opts to resume play on Friday for members

Most Read