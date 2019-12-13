Canada Post carrier seriously injured in Saanich dog attack

The employee was bitten on the hand and arm

A Canadian postal worker was taken to hospital after being bitten by a dog in Saanich.

The carrier was injured while attempting to deliver mail that requiring a signature just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 9. She rang the doorbell and could hear the dog inside before the owner opened the door, explained Jessica Dempster, president of the Canadian Union of Postal Workers Victoria Local (CUPW 850).

The owner tried to keep the dog barricaded inside while opening the door, but the dog escaped and bit the carrier’s hand and arm, Dempster said. She has wounds on her hand and puncture marks on her arm.

READ ALSO: String of ‘suspicious’ fires ignite investigation by Saanich police

The carrier was experienced, but “no experience in the world can prepare you for that,” said Dempster, a letter carrier of more than 26 years. Carriers rattle gates before entering properties but rely on owners to keep them safe when they require a signature in person.

CUPW 850 is not revealing the breed of the dog because the “breed doesn’t matter.” Postal workers need all dogs to be secured.

The incident was reported to animal control and the wounded carrier is recovering and “doing very well,” said Dempster. “She’s a trooper.”

More to come.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

 

A Canadian postal worker was bitten by a dog in Saanich while delivering a package. (Photo courtesy CUPW 850)

Previous story
Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Just Posted

Island Health takes over management of Victoria seniors facility following scathing report

Concerns were raised at the Selkirk Seniors Village about cleanliness and staffing

Asbestos factored into Strathcona hotel complex closure

The complex set to re-open on Friday at 4 p.m.

Sidney Capital Iron closes its doors in January

The store opened in 1988 and staff continue to search for a ‘suitable location’

Sentencing for Oak Bay father who murdered daughters starts Monday in Victoria

The bodies of Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, were found in Andrew Berry’s apartment Dec. 25, 2017

SD61 asks public for input on Vic High renovations

Renovations, upgrades scheduled to begin in August 2020

VIDEO: Feds give update on flying clearance for Santa’s sled

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has this message for the country’s children

Investigators confirm three died in B.C. plane crash

Transport Canada provides information bulletin

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

Prime Minister sets 2025 timeline for plan to remove fish farms from B.C. waters

Foes heartened by plan to transition aquaculture found in Fisheries minister mandate letter

Canada’s Attorney General looking to larger reforms on doctor-assisted death

The Quebec Superior Court gave Ottawa just six months — until March 2020 — to amend the law

Navigating ‘fever phobia’: B.C. doctor gives tips on when a sick kid should get to the ER

Any temperature above 38 C is considered a fever, but not all cases warrant a trip to the hospital

Wagon wheels can now be any size: B.C. community scraps 52 obsolete bylaws

They include an old bylaw regulating public morals

Indigenous mother wins $20,000 racial discrimination case against Vancouver police

Vancouver Police Board ordered to pay $20,000 and create Indigenous-sensitivity training

Most Read