Canada Post union issues strike notice; rotating strikes could begin Monday

Union says rotating strikes will begin if agreements aren’t reached with bargaining units

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says it has given strike notice to Canada Post that workers could walk off the job as early as next week.

The union representing 50,000 Canada Post employees says rotating strikes will begin Monday if agreements aren’t reached with the Urban Postal Operations and Rural and Suburban Mail Carriers bargaining units.

It says it’s pushing for improved job security, an end to forced overtime, and better health and safety measures.

Locations of the rotating strikes have yet to be determined.

The possibility of a work stoppage has hovered over Canada Post since Sept. 26 after postal workers voted overwhelmingly in late summer in support of a potential walkout to back their contract demands.

Canada Post is the biggest parcel shipping company in the country, having delivered about one million parcels per day during the holiday season last year – an increase of 20 per cent over the same period in 2016.

