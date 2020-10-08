FILE – Mail boxes are seen at Canada Post’s main plant in Calgary, Alta., Saturday, May 9, 2020, amid a worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada Post urges holiday shoppers to buy gifts early amid surge in online shopping

Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees,

If you’re planning to shop online for gifts this holiday season, Canada Post is urging you to do so early.

In a Thursday (Oct. 8) news release, Canada Post said 48 per cent of shoppers plan to buy online for Christmas and holiday gifts.

“The rapid escalation in demand for parcel delivery is expected to continue into the holiday season and beyond as more Canadians plan to do their shopping online,” the Crown corporation said.

Canada Post said that the key to actually getting your packages delivered on time is to shop early so as to spread out the surge in holiday shipments.

“Typically, the bulk of holiday parcels arrive in a short-term surge as Canadians do most of their online shopping within a short window close to Christmas,” Canada Post said. “Even with plans to upscale, add capacity and work with customers, a traditional holiday parcel surge combined with unprecedented volumes could overwhelm our capacity to process and deliver across the country.”

To help with the expected volume of packages, Canada Post said it was hiring more than 4,000 temporary seasonal employees, adding 1,000 vehicles and buying key equipment. Many communities will get deliveries over the weekends, and the Crown corporation will add more pickup locations and extend post office hours.

READ MORE: Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canada PostHolidays

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19
Next story
‘Human error’ led to dam release on Capilano River, killing one: report

Just Posted

Sooke couple to be focus of new reality TV show

Big Timber airs on History Channel Canada on Oct. 8

Greater Victoria mayors want concrete answers from party leaders, local candidates

Questions focus on child care; mental health, addictions and treatment, and transportation

Uncapped needle placed on door of Saanich business, police seek suspect

Female suspect caught on CCTV placing needle on Sept. 30

Outdoors store operators happy in new West Shore home

Island Outfitters opens the doors this week on Island Highway in View Royal

VicPD looking for man last seen six months ago

Christopher McAloney was last seen in April

B.C. has 115 more COVID-19 cases, Thanksgiving caution urged

No additional deaths or health-care outbreaks

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Oct. 7

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Is COVID-19 influencing your Thanksgiving plans?

It’s traditionally a time for turkey and cranberry sauce, for family get-togethers,… Continue reading

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Overdose advisory issued for Cowichan Valley

Drug users are warned to take steps to protect themselves

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Nearly half of parents are willing to accept ‘less rigorous’ testing of COVID vaccine: UBC

There are currently more than 180 COVID-19 vaccine candidates in development

Nightclubs are banned, but a Lower Mainland sex club is open during COVID-19

‘Lifestyle club’ says its pandemic precautions keep participants safe

Vancouver Island SAR teams join forces to extract injured mountaineers from a glacier

Injured mountaineers rescued from the side of a glacier in Strathcona Park

Most Read