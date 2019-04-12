Canada Post is asking residents to be aware of their dogs to avoid any bites to letter carriers (File contributed/ Canada Post)

Canada Post workers are asking owners to keep dogs secure

Dozens of letter carriers are bitten in Victoria every year

As the weather improves and more people enjoy time outside, Canada Post is asking people to remain conscientious of their dogs to improve safety for letter carriers.

Canada Post says that approximately 41 per cent of households on their routes have dogs.

“Generally if people keep pets they’re a positive part of the family,” said Kevin Pearson, manager of operations in Greater Victoria. “A lot of the times, dogs are doing their jobs and guarding their property… We’re just asking owners to take a couple of extra seconds to make sure their dog is secure.”

Canada Post is asking residents to be aware of their dogs to avoid any bites to letter carriers (File contributed/ Canada Post)

Pearson said every year, dozens of letter carriers in Greater Victoria and hundreds across Canada get bitten by dogs.

READ MORE: Postal worker suffers dog attack

“It’s almost daily that there’s interactions with dogs; they don’t always end up with injuries or a bite but it’s ongoing,” Pearson said. “One of the most dramatic bites I’ve seen happened in the last year, and the letter carrier needed more than three dozen stitches.”

Pearson added that the physical injuries heal, but that fear and trauma can stay a lot longer.

“We’re not trying to offend anyone with pets,” he said. “Many of us have dogs ourselves… but it’s an issue.”

ALSO READ: Two dogs and owner rescued from elevator after leash snags on door

If letter carriers feel threatened, they are not obligated to deliver the mail.

“Our motto is ‘if in doubt, get out’ but we want to do the best we can for our customers,” Pearson said.

There are over 300 letter carriers in Victoria, and to improve their safety pet owners can ensure that fences are closed, that screen doors are locked, and that the dogs are secured before answering their door.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

Previous story
Linking culture and recovery: Greater Victoria totem project matches people with master carver

Just Posted

‘High tea’ event aims to challenge stigma for women who use cannabis

The cannabis-friendly event will run in downtown Victoria

Crash on Highway 17 backs up Friday evening commute

Bus was one of several vehicles in the crash around 4:30 p.m. on the Pat Bay Highway

Humanist group with Saanich ties accused of being “hardline secular activists”

B.C. Humanist Association wants public benefit test for charitable organizations including churches

Another six months of construction anticipated for McKenzie interchange

Snowfall and unexpected rock to blame for further delays

$200,000 in funding for Victoria Sexual Assault Centre

The money will support various services offered

VIDEO: ‘Team Canada of cancer research’ unveiled where Terry Fox began run

National network will bring together Canada’s leading cancer hospitals and research universities

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

Latest search ends for missing Merritt cowboy

RCMP say they are done searching for Ben Tyner at this time

Fisher-Price recalls sleepers after more than 30 babies died

U.S. authorities said people should stop using Fisher-Price Rock ‘n’ Play immediately

Should B.C. nix ‘Welfare Wednesday’ and stagger income assistance cheques?

Liberal MLA calls for cheques to be staggered through the month instead of the same week

Witness testifies on growing up in polygamous B.C. community

Women were expected to obey male priesthood heads and bear children, according to witness

Doctor wants B.C. to join rest of Canada and fund a set of diabetes drugs

B.C. is the only province not to cover the cost of diabetes medications known as SGLT2 inhibitors

As much as 30 centimetres of snow expected along southern B.C. highways

A Pacific frontal system will move across southern B.C. on the weekend, bringing flurries

Most Read