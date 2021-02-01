Minister of International Trade Mary Ng responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Ng says Canada has been given multiple promises from European leaders that new export controls on COVID-19 vaccines won’t stop Canada’s vaccine shipments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Minister of International Trade Mary Ng responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. Ng says Canada has been given multiple promises from European leaders that new export controls on COVID-19 vaccines won’t stop Canada’s vaccine shipments. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Canada prepping trade options in case EU breaks promise to keep vaccines flowing

Canadian officials say Europe has promised export rules won’t prevent shipments

Canada is putting together possible options for leverage if Europe breaks its promise not to cut off Canada’s shipments of COVID-19 vaccines.

International Trade Minister Mary Ng said Monday that multiple European leaders have promised Canada that new export controls on vaccines will not prevent Canada’s shipments from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna from going out as planned.

The European Union threw down the new policy last week, mostly amid a fight with AstraZeneca over its inability to fill Europe’s contract for its vaccine in the first three months of the year. But Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are also cutting back some shipments to Europe because of production delays.

Europe invested more than C$4 billion to help get COVID-19 vaccines developed and mass produced and the world’s largest trading bloc says that while it is committed to global supply chains for vaccines, it is will also ensure Europe gets what it is owed.

Ng acknowledged at a House of Commons committee meeting Monday that promises to Canada from Europe are verbal, not in writing. She said they are still significant.

“Canada will continue to expect that the European Union Commission’s mechanism will not affect Canada’s vaccine shipments,” said Ng.

But if it does, Canada is getting ready.

Steve Verheul, the assistant deputy minister for trade policy and negotiations at Global Affairs Canada, told the House of Commons trade committee that Canada’s first goal is to ensure Europe lives up to its promise.

But if that changes, the department is doing a full analysis of what the options could be to push back.

“We’re waiting to see if the EU process is going to pose any interruptions or not,” said Verheul. “But we’re certainly prepared that if this process does start to create problems, we will have steps we can take in light of that.”

He would not elaborate on what those steps would be, because the federal government is currently being told the export controls will not hurt Canada.

All Canada’s doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are made in and shipped from Europe. Those are currently the only two vaccines Health Canada has approved for use.

READ MORE: Canada to get 20% of promised Pfizer vaccines in next few weeks; feds look at vial size

Mia Rabson, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirusvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers
Next story
Single-shot vaccine’s other advantages may soon outweigh lower efficacy, Fauci says

Just Posted

Victoria police seized several ounces of suspected fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine, as well as weapons including brass knuckles and firearms ammunition, and approximately $5,000 in cash on Jan. 31. (VicPD photo)
Victoria police arrest three after Sunday afternoon barricade

Weapons, cash, drugs seized, charges recommended

The Saanich and Victoria police departments have joined forces to create the Integrated Canine Service. (VicPD video)
Saanich, Victoria K9 units combine forces

New Integrated Canine Service to serve Saanich, Victoria, Esquimalt communities

More than 2,000 residents in Langford and Highlands were left in the dark just before 11 a.m. on Monday due to a power outage. (BC Hydro outage map)
More than 2,000 residents in Langford, Highlands affected by power outage

Outage took place at just before 11 a.m. on Feb. 1

Jonathan Lee Robichaud, from Central Saanich, is being sentenced in BC Supreme Court Monday. (Courtesy of Saanich police)
Greater Victoria nanny to be sentenced for sex crimes

Jonathan Lee Robichaud pleaded guilty to eight charges of sex crimes against children

Vancouver businessman and activist Wayne Crookes donated $1.875 million to the University of Victoria to support environmental and climate journalism. (Photo credit: Martin Roland)
University of Victoria receives $1.875 million donation for environmental journalism

Money donated by Vancouver businessman and activist, Wayne Crookes

Shiromali Krishnaraj arrives from India and receives a mandatory COVID-19 test at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021. Ontario has started testing of arriving international pasengers in advance of a federal program to restrict entries to Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. sees 1,158 more COVID-19 cases over weekend

Eight new cases of UK variant, all traced to travel

Canadian Border Services Agency Osoyoos port of entry. (Western News)
Border closure delays trial for U.S. lawyer accused of bringing guns into B.C.

Shawn Jensen is charged with gun smuggling across the Osoyoos border

In a report released on Monday, Sierra Club BC said that majority of climate risks – including droughts, wildfires and landslides – are influenced by industrial logging. (Photo by Binny Paul/ Campbell River Mirror)
Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

Sierra Club BC calls for forestry reforms and inclusion of Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate disaster risks

NDP Leader John Horgan is given a tour of the store during a campaign stop at 88 Supermarket in Vancouver, Oct. 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. political parties reap more millions from public subsidy

NDP, B.C. Liberals, Greens get half of election expenses back

A plane is seen through the window on the tarmac of Vancouver International Airport as the waiting room is empty Tuesday, June 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
New travel rules leave flight options on U.S. airlines for Canadian sun seekers

Only Canadian airlines have suspended their flights down south

At least one person was taken to hospital after a crash that wrecked a car and an SUV along Departure Bay Road on Sunday night. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
RCMP looking for driver who fled car wreck in Nanaimo

Firefighters cut door off vehicle to help senior motorist, who was taken to hospital

Temporary shelter at North Surrey Recreation Centre is one of the shelter locations that has dealt with COVID-19 outbreaks. (Surrey Now-Leader)
Rapid tests deployed for B.C. homeless shelter outbreaks

‘Every possible use’ for COVID-19 in care homes too

Ladysmith Community Health Centre. (Cole Schisler photo)
Island Health apologizes after mom says Ladysmith urgent care treatment was racist

Community leaders call for action and real change to address systemic racism

(File)
Elderly woman left ‘clinging to life’ in Vancouver after attack by men dressed as police

Police are on the lookout for two suspects

Most Read