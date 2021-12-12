A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A sign outside the Canada Revenue Agency is seen Monday May 10, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Canada Revenue Agency website remains down for 3rd day due to cybersecurity issues

CRA has not provided an estimated time of reopening

The Canada Revenue Agency’s website remained down as of midday Sunday (Dec. 12) marking the third day in a row that the service was down due to a “security vulnerability.”

The vulnerability first shut down the CRA’s site on Friday.

“As a precaution, we have proactively decided to take our systems offline while we work to apply the appropriate security upgrades to our systems,” the CRA posted to social media Friday.

“There is currently no indication that CRA systems have been compromised, or that there has been any unauthorized access to taxpayer information because of this vulnerability.”

The CRA said its services would be back online “as soon as possible.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

cybersecurity

Previous story
Liberals under pressure to balance competing asks in budget and economic update
Next story
Saanich recognized for workplace safety

Just Posted

Matt Bawtinheimer of Oak Bay Bikes works on one of the 60 bikes collected by the Spandads in a bid to get bikes out to kids this Christmas. (Photo by Malcolm Gaylord)
Spandads ensure bikes a possibility around Greater Victoria Christmas trees

A percentage of the sales of Spinnakers soda will be donated to The Rotary Club of Oak Bay for the Threshold Housing Society. (Courtesy Rotary Club of Oak Bay)
Soda sales fund programs for youth at risk in Greater Victoria

Real estate agent Chace Witson (centre), flanked by Peninsula Santa’s Helpers volunteers Patti Sanders (left) and Carey Salvador, encourages donations to the annual Saanich Peninsula Holiday Toy Drive. Donations can be made until Dec. 15. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula toy drive organizers make final request for public donations

Man of a Thousand Faces Dale Roberts with an image of Dame Mailarta in front of a handful of the hundreds of felted portraits in his Victoria studio. See story on page A23. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria artist creates persona to be Canada’s autographed portrait queen