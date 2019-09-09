Canada, U.S. birth rates see a spike in September

September is the most common month for birthdays in Canada and the United States. (Pixabay photo)

If you feel like you’ve got birthdays around every corner this month, you’re not wrong.

September is one of the most common months in Canada for a birthday to occur, according to Statistics Canada, though the number one month has rotated between July, August and September since 2013.

Just south of the border many Americans are celebrating their birthdays, with Sept. 9 being the most common American birthday, according to birth data ranging from 1994 to 2014. Looking back farther to 1973, the date shifts slightly to Sept. 16. Statistics Canada does not keep data on specific dates.

What can be attributed to this annual baby boom? Maybe it’s the colder weather and more times indoors, though it’s likely that the romantic vibes of the holiday season inspire many couples.

Roughly nine months before September is Christmastime and new year, as well as the American Thanksgiving.

In Canada, Thanksgiving falls nearly six weeks earlier in mid-October, which could explain the wider range of common birth months in the true north.

