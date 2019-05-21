Canada’s top 10 influencers have a following more than four times Canada’s population

Their combined social media followers comes in at 169 million

An infographic has been making the rounds on Reddit highlighting Canada’s top 10 YouTube influencers. According to the graphic, Canada’s top 10 influences have a combined social media following of 169 million — that’s four-and-a-half times the number of people in Canada — with 591 million views in the last 30 days. (File Photo Black Press Media)

If you asked kids a couple of years ago what they wanted to be when they grow up, you might expect answers of a firefighter, a ballerina or a doctor. But in recent years a new job has been trending, one that didn’t exist a few years ago — a social media influencer.

Influencers are people who have established credibility online, usually in a specific industry, with access to a large following of people and who can influence their followers through their authenticity and reach.

READ ALSO: Social media experts, newbies flock to Victoria

An infographic has been making the rounds on Reddit highlighting Canada’s top 10 YouTube influencers. According to the graphic, Canada’s top 10 influencers have a combined social media following of 169 million — that’s four-and-a-half times the population of Canada — with 591 million views in the last 30 days.

Lilly Singh runs the channel IISuperwomanII and SuperwomanVlogs, which started in 2010. She has more than 35 million total followers — the highest number among Canadian influencers.

Coming in at second is Evan Fong, who runs a gaming channel called VanossGaming, which has 32.7 million followers since starting in 2011.

READ ALSO: Dolce&Gabbana fiasco shows importance, risks of China market

Number three on the list is Lewis Hilsenteger, who runs a tech channel called Unbox Therapy and Lew Later with a total of 19.3 million followers.

Fourth is Linus Sebastian, who also runs a tech channel called Linus Tech Tips, Techwuickie and Techlinkned with more than 14 million followers and 69 million views in the last 30 days.

Fifth is Cristine Rotenberg, running Simply Nailogical and Simply Not Logical, an entertainment channel started in 2014 with 13.9 million followers and 20 million views in the last 30 days.

For the full list of Canada’s top 10 influencers click here.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
For trans people, gender-swap photo filters are no mere game

Just Posted

Woman charged in Saanichton stabbing

One man treated for injuries, released from hospital following Friday assault

Police called to reports of woman naked, intoxicated at Swartz Bay ferry terminal

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP confirm disturbance

Saanich’s Red Lion Inn receives council’s blessing for extended liquor hours

Extension comes more than two years after a major fire

Province continues to investigate Saanich’s Horticultural Centre of the Pacific

Investigation stems from May 2 incident that turned Colquitz River ‘chocolate brown’

Avid Victoria cyclist’s legacy bike ride helps fund end-of-life care

2019 Denis Muloin Ride for Palliative Care invites cyclists for May 26 fundraiser

Brazen theft caught on tape in Victoria bicycle store

Worker chased down thief

Growing wildfire prompts evacuation of High Level, Alta.

Chuckegg Creek fire has been burning for several day, but grew substantially Sunday

Top women’s hockey player Natalie Spooner coming to B.C.

Natalie Spooner special guest at annual Grindstone charity weekend in Kelowna

Take-home drug testing kits latest pilot to help curb B.C.’s overdose crisis

Researchers look to see if fentanyl testing could be a useful tool for those who use drugs alone

Facebook takes down anti-vaxxer page that used image of late Canadian girl

Facebook said that the social media company has disabled the anti-vaccination page

Search crews rescue kids, 6 and 7, stranded overnight on Coquitlam mountain

Father and two youngsters fall down a steep, treacherous cliff while hiking Burke Mountain

Raptors beat Bucks 118-112 in 2OT thriller

Leonard has 36 points as Toronto cuts Milwaukee’s series lead to 2-1

Rescue crews suspend search for Okanagan kayaker missing for three days

71-year-old Zygmunt Janiewicz was reported missing Friday

B.C. VIEWS: Reality of our plastic recycling routine exposed

Turns out dear old China wasn’t doing such a great job

Most Read