Canada’s top 10 influencers have a following more than four times Canada’s population

If you asked kids a couple of years ago what they wanted to be when they grow up, you might expect answers of a firefighter, a ballerina or a doctor. But in recent years a new job has been trending, one that didn’t exist a few years ago — a social media influencer.

Influencers are people who have established credibility online, usually in a specific industry, with access to a large following of people and who can influence their followers through their authenticity and reach.

An infographic has been making the rounds on Reddit highlighting Canada’s top 10 YouTube influencers. According to the graphic, Canada’s top 10 influencers have a combined social media following of 169 million — that’s four-and-a-half times the population of Canada — with 591 million views in the last 30 days.

Lilly Singh runs the channel IISuperwomanII and SuperwomanVlogs, which started in 2010. She has more than 35 million total followers — the highest number among Canadian influencers.

Coming in at second is Evan Fong, who runs a gaming channel called VanossGaming, which has 32.7 million followers since starting in 2011.

Number three on the list is Lewis Hilsenteger, who runs a tech channel called Unbox Therapy and Lew Later with a total of 19.3 million followers.

Fourth is Linus Sebastian, who also runs a tech channel called Linus Tech Tips, Techwuickie and Techlinkned with more than 14 million followers and 69 million views in the last 30 days.

Fifth is Cristine Rotenberg, running Simply Nailogical and Simply Not Logical, an entertainment channel started in 2014 with 13.9 million followers and 20 million views in the last 30 days.