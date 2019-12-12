An Air Canada jet takes off from Halifax Stanfield International Airport in Enfield, N.S. on Thursday, March 8, 2012. Canadian airlines must now offer more compensation to passengers for inconveniences. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

Airline travellers can look forward to some better rights, and just in time for the holiday season.

On Dec. 15, the second phase of the new Air Passenger Protection Regulations from the Canadian Transportation Agency (CTA) are coming into place.

Passengers can now be eligible for up to $1,000 in compensation for flight delays and cancellations outside of an airline’s control that are not safety-related.

ALSO READ: Transport watchdog fines four airlines $45,000 under new passenger bill of rights

“The Air Passenger Protection Regulations establish a clear, consistent set of minimum airline obligations towards passengers if, for example, their flight is delayed or cancelled, they’re bumped from an overbooked flight, they sit on a plane during a tarmac delay, or their bag is lost or damaged,” said Scott Streiner, Chair and CEO of the CTA. “Thousands of Canadians participated in the consultations that helped shape these new rules. We’re grateful for their input and confident that these groundbreaking regulations will help ensure passengers are treated fairly if their air travel doesn’t go smoothly.”

ALSO READ: Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab

Airlines will also be responsible for re-booking or refunding passengers when flights are delayed, including using a competing airline. During this delay, airlines are to provide food, drink and accommodations. Lastly, airlines are supposed to accommodate children aged 14 and under to sit near an accompanying adult at no extra charge.

Passengers would receive different levels of compensation, depending on the size of the airline and the length of the delay.

New compensation rules under the Canada Transport Act (screenshot/ gazette.gc.ca)

If a passenger is denied boarding due to overbooking, they are also eligible for up to $2,400 if delays are nine hours or more.

Additionally, compensation must also be applied for damaged baggage or baggage lost for 21 days or more. This could include reimbursement of the fees paid for that baggage, and compensation in cases where the Carriage By Air act is applied.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
and Instagram

Previous story
RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park
Next story
Sooke student hit by vehicle in high school crosswalk

Just Posted

Sooke hospice services a ‘hidden gem’

Hospice care at Ayre Manor not well known enough, say officials

Canadian airline passengers to be elibible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

Beaver Lake in Saanich unsafe for swimming as blue-green algae blooms

Safety notices are being posted in the park

More rowers come forward with complaints about coach, criticism of UVic

Barney Williams is accused of verbal abuse and harassment

Sooke student hit by vehicle in high school crosswalk

Injuries appear to be non-life threatening, but student was taken to hospital by ambulance

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

VIDEO: A new marijuana cultivation facility leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 12

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

RCMP take care when burying sex mannequins found this year in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed

Mount Washington receives more than 30cm of snow

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back opening day due to lack of snow.

B.C. seniors need better vaccine protection, advocate says

Home support down, day programs up in annual rating

RCMP rescue wounded raven on Vancouver Island highway

Bird expected to make full recovery

Be aware of ticks when chopping down Christmas trees

Potential for ticks to transfer to clothing

Most Read