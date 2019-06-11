Canadian men’s health could use improvement

Leading up to Father’s Day, Canadian Men’s Health Week sheds light on the need for a focus on men’s health; not just by men themselves, but by governments, families, and health care providers. The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) recognizes and educates others on “the state of men’s health and its impact on Canadian society.”

Here are some statistics according to the Men’s Health Foundation:

55 per cent of Canadian men are unhealthy sleepers

49 per cent don’t exercise enough

62 per cent are unhealthy eaters

39 per cent have an unhealthy alcohol consumption

20 per cent smoke

75 per cent are borderline unhealthy or unhealthy

70 per cent of chronic diseases and conditions may be prevented by adopting healthy lifestyle habits

But, all is not lost. The ‘Don’t Change Much’ initiative provides good information and easy tips to help men make small changes that make them feel healthier. You can follow @dontchangemuch on Instagram to see Olympic rowing gold medalist, Adam Kreek, share his advice.

CMHF provides many online resources including a survey that allows men to enter the information that they know about their habits and current health and provides recommendations based on the information input.

Men’s Health Week has been an annual occurrence in Canada since 2014 but is celebrating its 25th anniversary globally.

