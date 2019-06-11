Canadian men’s health could use improvement

Men’s Health Week offers simple suggestions for positive change

(https://menshealthfoundation.ca)

Leading up to Father’s Day, Canadian Men’s Health Week sheds light on the need for a focus on men’s health; not just by men themselves, but by governments, families, and health care providers. The Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) recognizes and educates others on “the state of men’s health and its impact on Canadian society.”

READ ALSO: B.C.’s opioid crisis leads to first stall in Canadian life expectancy in 40 years: study

Here are some statistics according to the Men’s Health Foundation:

  • 55 per cent of Canadian men are unhealthy sleepers
  • 49 per cent don’t exercise enough
  • 62 per cent are unhealthy eaters
  • 39 per cent have an unhealthy alcohol consumption
  • 20 per cent smoke
  • 75 per cent are borderline unhealthy or unhealthy
  • 70 per cent of chronic diseases and conditions may be prevented by adopting healthy lifestyle habits

READ ALSO: Gay men can now donate blood after 3 months of abstinence: Health Canada

But, all is not lost. The ‘Don’t Change Much’ initiative provides good information and easy tips to help men make small changes that make them feel healthier. You can follow @dontchangemuch on Instagram to see Olympic rowing gold medalist, Adam Kreek, share his advice.

CMHF provides many online resources including a survey that allows men to enter the information that they know about their habits and current health and provides recommendations based on the information input.

Men’s Health Week has been an annual occurrence in Canada since 2014 but is celebrating its 25th anniversary globally.

READ ALSO: Overdose Prevention Guide shares vital resources close to home


