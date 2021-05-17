The orange parcel was bought by the CRD for $1.1 million to add to Mount Work Regional Park. (CRD map)

Capital Regional District expands Mount Work land for $1.1 million

Privately-owned 13.8 hectares in the Highlands is ecologcically valuable

Mount Work Regional Park grew by another 13.8 hectares in the latest acquisition from a private landowner who wanted to see the land protected and enjoyed.

The Capital Regional District (CRD) bought two parcels of land from Waultraut Schnarr for $1.1 million. The land is at the south west border of the park, in the District of Highlands.

“My family has owned and cherished the property for 41 years,” Schnarr said in a press release. She made the decision in memory of her husband Gunter Schnurr, who she described as a protector and steward of the land.

“We can think of no better use of the land than to have it revert to park to maintain the beauty of the natural landscape forevermore.”

Money for the purchase came from the district’s Land Acquisition Fund that each household contributes to through property taxes — currently about $22 a year.

In December the CRD added 12.1 hectares in another private acquisition for $760,000. Mount Work, between Saanich and Highlands, is now more than 750 hectares.

