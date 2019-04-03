This Tuesday, April 2, 2019 photo released by the Hopkinton, R.I., Police Department shows a car after it crashed into the gates of singer Taylor Swift’s beachfront home in Westerly, R.I. Police said the car was stolen in Hartford, Conn., and that officers from Hopkinton and Westerly pursued the vehicle with four occupants around 1 a.m. Tuesday. (Hopkinton Police Department via AP)

Car being chased by police crashed into Taylor Swift’s gate

Police say the car sped away from several attempts to stop it, reaching speeds of up to 65 mph

Police say a car stolen in Connecticut has crashed into the gates of singer Taylor Swift’s beachfront Rhode Island home.

Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey tells The Sun of Westerly that officers in the neighbouring Rhode Island town of Hopkinton started pursuing the vehicle at about 1 a.m. Tuesday.

He says the car sped away from several attempts to stop it, reaching speeds of up to 65 mph. The vehicle eventually crashed into the wall outside Swift’s property in Westerly before ricocheting into the main entrance gate at an estimated speed of 35 mph.

The driver, 19-year-old Shykeim Edwin Lewis, of Hartford, Connecticut, faces several charges and was held on $10,000 bond. No attorney was listed in online court records.

The car’s three other occupants were not charged.

