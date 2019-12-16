UPDATE: two-car crash closes lane on Pat Bay Highway

One taken to hospital after Monday afternoon crash

Highway 17 is heavily backed up after a crash this afternoon.

The crash involved two cars, according to Saanich Police spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades.

One person was transported to hospital, but the nature of his or her injuries are not yet known.

A crash analyst is now on scene, someone who is usually called in when a serious injury has occurred.

Both vehicles are loaded up onto tow-trucks as of 1:45 p.m.

One of the northbound lanes is closed at Claremont Avenue, and southbound traffic is heavily affected.

Anastasiades said traffic is likely to be delayed for a while longer.

