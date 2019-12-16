UPDATE: two-car crash closes lane on Pat Bay Highway

One taken to hospital after Monday afternoon crash

Highway 17 is heavily backed up after a crash this afternoon.

The crash involved two cars, according to Saanich Police spokesperson Const. Markus Anastasiades.

One person was transported to hospital, but the nature of his or her injuries are not yet known.

A crash analyst is now on scene, someone who is usually called in when a serious injury has occurred.

Both vehicles are loaded up onto tow-trucks as of 1:45 p.m.

One of the northbound lanes is closed at Claremont Avenue, and southbound traffic is heavily affected.

Anastasiades said traffic is likely to be delayed for a while longer.

READ ALSO: Victoria restaurant gets one-year extension after facing renoviction

READ ALSO: Province says ‘no’ to alternative detour route on Malahat, according to new report

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook Send a Tweet to @NicoleCrescenzi
and follow us on Instagram

Previous story
Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

Just Posted

Victoria Distillers crafts official cocktail for the Pantone Colour of the Year

Classic Blue is the official colour of the year for 2020

UPDATE: two-car crash closes lane on Pat Bay Highway

One taken to hospital after Monday afternoon crash

Province says ‘no’ to alternative detour route on Malahat, according to new report

Environmental, property, engineering and community disruption to blame

Thieves break in, steal donations from Victoria toy store just before holidays

Thieves smash in the back door of Cherry Bomb Toys

Surprise donation will provide mentors for Greater Victoria’s youth in need

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria granted $36,000 at Women Who Care event

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

First ride-hailing licence approved in B.C.

Tofino company approved to operate in Lower Mainland, Whistler and parts of Vancouver Island

Attorney General announces new Indigenous court for Williams Lake

The court is intended to help reduce the over-representation of Indigenous peoples in jails

Man knew repeated stabbing could kill girl at Abbotsford school, Crown says

Closing arguments begin at trial of Gabriel Klein in death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer

VIDEO: Eagle feather from B.C. flew to space with Canadian astronaut

Inspirational feather will go on display with mission patch at Sto:lo offices in Chilliwack

In reversal, Hallmark Channel to reinstate same-sex marriage ads

One of the two ads that was pulled showed two brides sharing a quick kiss

Schools in B.C. community have now all addressed unfair dress codes

School District 71 responded to student asking for neutral codes at all local schools

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

B.C. Ferries getting rid of fuel surcharge

Ferry corporation uses system of surcharges and rebates to manage ‘volatility’ in fuel prices

Most Read