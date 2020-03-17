Cedar Hill Golf course gets new Paramobile, helping wheelchair users golf

The machine is free for people to use at the course

Cedar Hill Golf course got a new piece of equipment that will make golf more accessible to people who use wheelchairs.

The Paramobile is a stand-up device that enables wheelchair users to achieve a standing position in order to play golf and other sports.

READ ALSO: Access: A day in the life using a wheelchair in Victoria

Aiden Love was injured in a skiing accident in 2012 and now uses a wheelchair to get around. Love grew up golfing and has used the machine on other courses but says it’s great to have one available closer to home.

Aidan Love says the Paramobile has drastically improved his golf game. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

READ ALSO: Victoria resident faces discrimination from BC Transit since transitioning to a wheelchair

“I can, you know, swing from the side of my wheelchair, but if I want to get a little more distance and be a little bit more competitive and kind of get the true golf experience, this is the only way,” says Love.

Love says it’s important to make experiences like playing sports accessible to people living with disabilities.

The Paramobile is available at no fee for people to use at Cedar Hill Golf course.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

accessibility

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Business as usual’: B.C. truckers crossing U.S. border despite COVID-19

Just Posted

Where are they now? Leap year baby from 1974 living in Australia since 18

Gap year turns into new life path for 56-year-old

Cedar Hill Golf course gets new Paramobile, helping wheelchair users golf

The machine is free for people to use at the course

Sky’s the limit for golf caddies headed to study engineering

Victoria Golf Club caddies earn $200,000 scholarship

Great-grandson of original carver helps restore totem pole at Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria

The Kwakwaka’wakw Heraldic Pole was originally completed in 1953

Langford mom of five sick children struggles to get COVID-19 tests

Family stayed in hotels in February due to flooding, told they don’t meet criteria for screening

COVID-19: What’s open and closed in B.C. as a result of the novel coronavirus

Universities go online, Starbucks goes ‘to-go’

LNG Canada to halve its Kitimat workforce

Many have left town already

Okanagan grocery store manager responds after couple buys entire meat supply

The incident occurred Saturday night at Save On Foods

Cineplex, Landmark Cinemas to close movie theatres till April 2 due to COVID-19

Move will comply with ban on gatherings of 50 or more people in B.C.

Food app services, post office workers urged to minimize contact with deliveries

Many services have brought in no-contact delivery

Gift card purchases could help small Canadian businesses cope with COVID-19: experts

There are 1.14 million small businesses in Canada, accounting for 97.9 per cent of the country’s employers

Community calendar on hold amid COVID-19 concerns

Due to event cancellations, we ask you to confirm an event’s status with its organizers

Tourism industry advocate calls for emergency fund in wake of COVID-19 cancellations

Claims losses amount to hundreds of millions of dollars already

Libraries on Vancouver Island close due to COVID-19

Vancouver Island Regional Library’s eLibrary remains open

Most Read