Celebration of life planned for three men who died in Sooke River

The community of Sooke will come together in a celebration of life for Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and Anthony (A.J.) Jensen on Friday (Feb. 14) at 2 p.m.

The ceremony will take place at Edward Milne Community School, 6218 Sooke Rd.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. and seating is limited.

The celebration of life will mark the lives, tragically cut short on Jan. 29, when the young men were killed in an accident on the Sooke River, near the Sooke Potholes.

Hundreds of Sooke residents came out to help search for the young men in the days following their disappearance.

The community continues to raise funds for the families and for a scholarship fund to be established at EMCS in the young men’s name.



