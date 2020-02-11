Central Saanich chief administrative officer departs suddenly

The municipality announced Feb. 11 that it would be Patrick Robins’ last day

Questions surround the sudden departure of Central Saanich’s chief administrative officer Patrick Robins.

The municipality announced Tuesday morning that it would be his last day. A release from the municipality had initially said Robins would leave the municipality on Feb. 17.

The official announcement from the municipality does not offer details about the reasons of Robin’s departure nor details about the timing.

“After discussions with Mr. Robins, we have determined this is the right time for change,” said Mayor Ryan Windsor in the release. “Council has benefited from Mr. Robins’ experience, and his knowledge has been appreciated. We wish him well in the future.”

Robins said it has it “has been extremely rewarding” to have worked with Central Saanich council and staff. “And while I am proud of what we have achieved, it is time to pursue other opportunities both for myself and for [council],” he said in the release.

The district’s recently retired chief financial officer Paul Murray will return as acting CAO and begin recruiting for a permanent replacement.“We have a strong team at the District, and I am confident business will continue as usual,” said Windsor.

The Peninsula News Review has reached out to Windsor, Robins as well as other members of council for additional comment and will update this story accordingly.

Robins was an employee with the District for seven years, having replaced Gary Nason following his retirement.

Central Saanich hired Robins as one of 60 applicants who responded to a nationwide search. He previously worked in Princeton, Invermere and Squamish. Robins graduated from the University of Victoria with a bachelor of arts in economics and holds a senior certificate in local government administration from the Provincial Board of Examiners, as well as a diploma in accounting technology from the Certified Management Accountants Society of B.C.

