This was the aftermath of a collision that damaged four vehicles and injured five at the intersection of the Mt. Newton Cross Road and Highway 17. (Central Saanich Police/Submitted).

Central Saanich crash injures five after woman runs red light

Collision happened at the high-profile intersection of Mt. Newton Cross Road and Highway 17

A four-vehicle collision in Central Saanich that injured five people is a good reminder for motorists to pay attention to the road, especially when it is dark and rainy.

The collision happened just after 8:30 p.m. at the high-profile intersection of Mt. Newton Cross Road and Highway 17.

Sgt. Paul Brailey of Central Saanich Police said the collision happened when a Central Saanich woman ran a red light at the intersection while heading eastbound. The vehicle struck another vehicle, with the right of way, heading southbound on Highway 17.

RELATED: Charges recommended in crash that killed a woman walking her dog in Central Saanich

“I don’t want to sound dumb on this, but the lights are there for a reason,” said Brailey. “When they are changing to amber, the idea is that people start to slow down or stop. From all indications here, the light was red. So pay attention to the lights. Try not to be distracted.”

The two colliding vehicles then spun out of control, hitting two other vehicles in the intersection, he said.

He added that five people sustained what he described as “minor injuries” with two cars demolished.

The collision closed Highway 17 southbound for about 90 minutes.

The woman who ran the red light received six points and a fine of $368 for driving without due care.

