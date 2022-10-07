Crews responded to three garbage can fires in Central Saanich’s Centennial Park on Oct. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Crews responded to three garbage can fires in Central Saanich’s Centennial Park on Oct. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich crews extinguish five early morning fires

Fires set in and near Centennial Park

Central Saanich fire crews found three garbage can fires in Centennial Park early in the morning on Thursday (Oct. 6).

A passerby called the department around 2 a.m. on Oct. 6 to report a hedge on Wallace Drive that had been on fire, but was mostly extinguished, said Assistant Chief John Robertson.

While on route to Wallace Drive, firefighters spotted a garbage can on fire in the park. They then found two more on fire. The cans are made of steel with a plastic lid, so a fire would just burn the contents of the bin and the lid, Robertson said.

Central Saanich police officers also subsequently found some bark mulch on fire.

Robertson said all the small fires were discovered over the course of an hour. He called the multiple fires suspicious and said police are investigating. Black Press Media has reached out to Central Saanich Police Service for more information.

There’s no estimate on the damage to the hedge, while the costs relating to the garbages are expected to be quite low.

READ: BC Ferries cancels sailings between Victoria, Vancouver ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Biden: Nuclear ‘Armageddon’ risk highest since ‘62 crisis
Next story
54 new family doctors sign on with B.C.’s incentive package

Just Posted

Brentwood Bay serval Cassia enjoys the indoors but discovered a way to explore, letting herself out the back door on Oct. 6. (Courtesy Sylvia Lammers)
Serval cat roaming Brentwood Bay captured on camera near baited traps

Crews responded to three garbage can fires in Central Saanich’s Centennial Park on Oct. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Saanich crews extinguish five early morning fires

Crew availability issues on the Queen of New Westminster ahead of the Thanksgiving weekend caused the 6 a.m. ferry departing Tsawwassen to be cancelled along with the 8 a.m. sailing leaving Swartz Bay on Oct. 6. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries cancels sailings between Victoria, Vancouver ahead of Thanksgiving weekend

Police on the scene of the Lochside Regional Trail in Saanich, near Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue, where a man’s body was found on Oct. 6. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)
Body of unknown man found near the Lochside trail in Saanich

Pop-up banner image