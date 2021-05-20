Current and past students of the Grade 4/5 class at Central Saanich’s Keating Elementary under the supervision of teacher Chris Lee (second from left) used their time after class on May 12 to further clean up Tetayut Creek. Their biggest claim was an old tank. Partially buried in mud, the students lift the tank out of the ground with several levers, including the one pictured. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Current and past students of the Grade 4/5 class at Central Saanich’s Keating Elementary under the supervision of teacher Chris Lee (second from left) used their time after class on May 12 to further clean up Tetayut Creek. Their biggest claim was an old tank. Partially buried in mud, the students lift the tank out of the ground with several levers, including the one pictured. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Central Saanich elementary students lift up environmental sins of the past

Keating Elementary School students get an education in environmental stewardship

The enthusiasm was palpable as a group of Central Saanich elementary students used their time after school to clean up a nearby ravine through which Tetayut Creek runs.

While the 20 or so students in Grade 4/5 at Keating Elementary School arrived at the creek as a group, they were soon spreading out across the area, sifting both banks for garbage hiding in overgrown grass and underneath low-hanging branches.

Unfortunately, it did not take them long to be successful, with many eager to show off their findings of various metallic objects and smashed glass to their teacher, Chris Lee, who eventually re-directed their energies to the main object of their excursion: a large cylindrical object, some five feet long and said to be an old tank.

Time had partially swallowed the tank into the muddy soil of a pit near the creek with water having corroded an elongated gash into its side.

Even without mud filling half of its interior, it likely would have taken a handful of adults considerable energy and effort to free the tank. Yet undeterred, the students found strength in numbers.

When initial efforts to lift the large rusted tank with their small hands covered in blue plastic gloves failed, they turned long wooden branches lying on the ground into levers and the occasion into an impromptu physics class with Lee demonstrating how they could amplify their leverage with the help of blocks.

RELATED: Saanich Peninsula elementary students help restock, clean up local creeks

Several levers broke along the way, but repeated failure eventually turned into gratifying success as the mud yielded its semi-buried garbage, prompting the students to roar with joy as if they had unearthed priceless treasure.

The students had first come across the garbage the week before as they were getting ready to release coho fry, having scouted the creek the day before the release.

Discovered items included a kitchen sink, scrap metal, car parts and a lawnmower, said Lee. “They were quite concerned and about four of them went down after school that day to try to clean up the creek,” she said.

After releasing the salmon, more students joined the cleanup effort.

Eventually, the entire class as well as a handful of Lee’s former students joined the effort.

While initially unaware of how the garbage ended up in the ravine, Lee later learned from a neighbour that the garbage along the creek has been present for decades. “He went on to tell me the story of a huge old house that used to be on the 10-acre property and the owner of the house was a repairman of sorts,” said Lee. “He would collect old machines and just dump them out back on his property.”

Current generations are now doing their bit to correct those past deeds.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Previous story
UPDATE: Lia Barker found safe
Next story
Bank of Canada warns of rising risks from household debt, and a hot housing market

Just Posted

Victoria police are asking for any witnesses to a May 19 stabbing in North Park to help them find the assailant. (Black Press Media file photo)
Witnesses sought in Victoria stabbing

Man suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Fire Chief Darren Hughes, right, pulls the old Fireman’s Park sign off ahead of the park’s name change. The new sign for Firefighter’s Park is coming. (Oak Bay Fire Department/Twitter)
Oak Bay council clears years-old reports from in-camera meetings

Old news on tap at May 10 council meeting

In place of its usual Homecoming Gala, the Victoria Cool Aid Society has launched a fundraising matching challenge with a goal of raising $100,000 (Victoria Cool Aid Society/Facebook)
Victoria Cool Aid Society aims to raise $100,000 through matching challenge

First $50,000 raised will be matched from May 17 to 31

The Saanich Commonwealth Place recreation centre will undergo a planned power outage at 6 p.m. on May 20 for the installation of a temporary transformer to replace the generator that’s been in use since the old transformer failed on May 14. (Saanich Parks, Recreation and Community Services/Twitter)
Saanich recreation centre gets new temporary power fix

Emergency generator in use at Saanich Commonwealth Place after sudden outage May 14

Russ Ball (left) and another team member work to extract an ancient turtle fossil from along the Puntledge River in January 2021. (Credit: Derek Larson)
84-million-year-old turtle fossil being studied at Royal B.C. Museum

Discovery made by fossil hunter in Courtenay in January

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

Food trucks like Molly’s British Fish and Chips have been a part of the mix during long weekends at Esquimalt Lagoon in past, and will be again over the Victoria Day weekend. (Photo by Shane Deringer)
POLL: Will food trucks figure into your May long weekend plans?

The prevalence of food trucks in Greater Victoria has sent takeout cuisine… Continue reading

The Summer Fishing Challenge, hosted by the Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, is designed to encourage youth enjoyment of freshwater fishing. ADOBE STOCK IMAGE
Summer Fishing Challenge open to youths across B.C.

Record your fishing experience and enter to win prizes

A fishing vessel is dwarfed by the Norwegian Cruise Lines’ Norwegian Jewel and Norwegian Pearl in Juneau’s downtown harbor in September 2014. The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed a bill that could allow cruise ships to come to Alaska. (Michael Penn / Juneau Empire File)
Alaskan cruise ships bypassing B.C. ports could cost province millions

The U.S. Senate approved The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act, which could see ships travel directly between the State of Washington and Alaska

Charis (left) and Thanh Tazumi are conducting a workshop on “The Story You May Not Know: what does anti-Asian racism look like?” which provides information and a space for this important conversation. Phto contributed
Vancouver Island mother and daughter ask: ‘What does anti-Asian racism look like’

Campbell River duo conducts workshop on confronting Anti-Asian racism

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on Jan. 5, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Can you mix and match COVID vaccines? New Canadian study seeks to find out

Results could have implications for people who got AstraZeneca as first dose

Bears are coming out of hibernation with the warm days of spring. (Pixabay photo)
WildSafeBC explains how to avoid bear encounters

Bears can now be seen out on the trails after waking up from hibernation

Tourist-related industries have had a hard year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the related travel bans in B.C., across the country and internationally. (File photo)
Cowichan Valley tourism feeling tight pinch from pandemic

Charting a course for recovery necessary, as about 37 per cent can’t pay their bills right now

Nanaimo-raised artist Brendan Lee Satish Tang built a life-size 1984 Ford F-150 truck out of watercolour paper as part of his Reluctant Offerings exhibition at the Nanaimo Art Gallery. (Josef Jacobson/News Bulletin)
B.C. artist makes offering of Ford F-150 sculpture to his ancestors

Brendan Lee Satish Tang presents ‘Reluctant Offerings’ at Nanaimo Art Gallery

Most Read