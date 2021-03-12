Central Saanich has launched its Official Community Plan review, joining Sidney and North Saanich. (Black Press Media File)

Central Saanich has launched its Official Community Plan review, joining Sidney and North Saanich. (Black Press Media File)

Central Saanich launches Official Community Plan review

Community joins Sidney and North Saanich in reviewing future land use

The first phase of Central Saanich’s Official Community Plan review is underway with a virtual town hall featuring a panel of experts discussing various topics scheduled for March 25.

This first phase of public engagement focuses on identifying key themes, values and priorities to be explored during the review. During stakeholder interviews so far, the most commonly discussed topics have been community character, agriculture, growth and housing and economic development.

Mayor Ryan Windsor said the early feedback will help the OCP review, ensuring that OCP conversations focus on key topics of interest to the community.

“This is the time to share your ideas – we want to hear what you value about Central Saanich and what your aspirations are for the community’s future,” he said.

RELATED: Sidney moves to an ‘all online engagement’ process for OCP

The municipality anticipates the review to take just over one year.

OCPs set out broad objectives and policies that guide decisions on planning, land use and provision of municipal services in the community.

“Our community plan is about our collective imagination and shaping the future of the community,” said Windsor. “We want to ensure residents’ values and priorities are reflected, and gather input on key topics.”

The municipality has launched a project site LetsTalkCentralSaanich.ca/OCP and is encouraging the public to visit the site between now and April to take a survey, participate in the ‘BIG Ideas Contest’ and find information about the virtual town hall on March 25.

Sidney and North Saanich are also curently reviewing their respective OCPs.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island photographer to be featured in Canadian Geographic
Next story
Canadian households added record mortgage debt in late 2020: StatsCan

Just Posted

Albert Middleton, a Second World War veteran living at Veterans Memorial Lodge in Saanich, celebrated his 106th birthday on March 11, 2021. (Photo submitted by Connie Dunwoody)
Second World War veteran born before 1918 pandemic marks 106th birthday in Saanich

Care home staff edit birthday balloons as numbers don’t go higher than 100

Victoria police are warning people after a fraudster posed as a CEO and convinced an employee to purchase $1,000-worth of gift cards. (Black Press Media file photo)
Fraudster impersonates CEO, steals $1,000 from unsuspecting Victoria employee

Victim purchased 10 gift cards worth $100 each

A motorist prepares to pump gas. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Gas prices on the rise across Greater Victoria

Prices jump to 152.9 cents per litre

People present at Lansdowne Middle School March 3, 4 or 5 may have been exposed to a case of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Saanich middle school

People may have been exposed March 3, 4 or 5

The BC Hockey League announced a shortened 2021 season will begin in early April, following approval from the league’s board of governors and the provincial health office. (Damon James photo)
BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Junior ‘A’ hockey league board of governors approve season following green light from province

Arun, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s resident Red Panda, has a girlfriend. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
VIDEO: Meet Sakura, Greater Vancouver Zoo’s newest red panda

The seven-year-old female came from the Calgary Zoo and joins resident male, Arun

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of March 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: How do you feel about setting your clocks ahead this weekend?

Greater Victoria residents might expect to see a few more cranky and… Continue reading

Jerico Roman with a box of the Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles he loves to eat. (Photo: GoFundMe)
B.C. mom’s waffle-finding mission for son becomes a ‘complex’ baking adventure

Nature’s Path gave Jenna Roman the recipe, but it’s not easy to make at home

The Conservation Officers Service is warning aquarium users after invasive and potentially destructive mussels were found in moss balls from a pet store. (BC Conservation Officers Service/Facebook)
Conservation inspects more than 600 B.C. stores for invasive mussels, none found

Since found to be sold in Washington, two B.C. residents find invasive mussels within product

Vehicles stopped in queue at a drive-thru in Parksville on March 10, 2021. (Mandy Moraes photo)
Island drivers, keep your eyes off the cell phone in the drive-thru

Vancouver Island police ramp up patrols to hunt for distracted drivers

Nanaimo Ladysmith Public Schools’ board has been named as one of the defendants in a notice of civil claim related to an alleged 2016 bullying incident. (Cliff MacArthur/provincialcourt.bc.ca)
School board being sued over alleged bullying at Nanaimo high school

Civil case advanced through the court system Thursday, goes to trial in September

Sanderlings by the sea. (Margo Hearne / Haida Gwaii Observer)
Questions arise after decapitated sea lion found upon B.C. shore

Headless sea lion discoveries have also been documented on Nanaimo and Comox beaches

Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks about the province’s COVID-19 vaccine plans during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dr. Henry says Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is safe despite reports of blood clots

‘It is something that is not unexpected when a new product, a new vaccine, is used in large numbers of people’

Most Read