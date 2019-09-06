Central Saanich police investigating after handgun allegedly fired at Island View Beach

Officers looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident

Central Saanich police are investigating after a report of a handgun fired at Island View Beach Thursday.

READ ALSO: Police seek witnesses after man assaulted at Central Saanich bus stop

Officers arrested one man and seized a weapon after being called to Island View Regional Park at around 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 5.

According to police, several beachgoers observed the incident but left the scene prior to police arrival.

READ ALSO: Victoria Police seek witnesses after cyclist tripped up by tow strap between vehicles

Officers are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the incident. Witnesses are asked to call 250-652-4441 and ask to speak with Const. Shea or Const. Robertson.