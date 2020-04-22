This is what remains of graffiti said to be racist that appeared in Central Saanich’s Centennial Park. (Photo courtesy of James Younger)

Central Saanich Police looking into racist graffiti

Municipal staff have since painted over the graffiti in Centennial Park

Central Saanich Police are recommending that the public report cases of graffiti following reports of racist messages being left in Centennial Park last week.

“If anybody out there sees someone spraying graffiti or any suspicious circumstances, then we recommend that people phone it in immediately and we will dispatch,” said Sgt. Paul Brailey. He made that comment after police had received report of the graffiti.

Brailey said the file remains active, but the true nature of the graffiti remains unknown to police.

“We think it was a racist slur, but we have no evidence of it, because it was painted over, and it wasn’t photographed ahead of time,” he said. “They think it was the N-word, but we don’t know that for sure.”

RELATED: B.C. Premier John Horgan worried about ‘rise of racism’ in Canada

The Peninsula News Review became aware of the graffiti last week after receiving a call from local Central Saanich resident James Younger. Speaking to the PNR, Younger said he detests racism. Central Saanich park staff are said to have painted over the graffiti on Friday, the same day it was reported to the municipality.

Parts of the park remain closed, and the municipality, as well as police, have stepped up enforcement to remind the public of social distancing rules.

“We’ve got patrols going through, the bylaw [officers] are going through there constantly,” said Brailey, who praises the public’s response to social distancing rules.

“For the most part, we are finding that people are abiding to the recommendations of the province, and we are having very few issues with large gatherings,” he said.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding
Next story
Crews responding to Langford brush fire

Just Posted

UPDATE: Langford brush fire caused by workplace incident

Crews back on site Wednesday morning for spot checks

Central Saanich Police looking into racist graffiti

Municipal staff have since painted over the graffiti in Centennial Park

Rodent behaviour in Victoria shifting in response to pandemic, says expert

With restaurants and bars closed, residents could see more mice outside of downtown

Guide dogs not taught social distancing, public asked to assist when necessary

Dogs trained to take most efficient route meaning they could jump the line, brush against people

Canada Day festivities among the latest coronavirus cuts

Victoria, View Royal officially cancel July 1 events

Feds unveil new COVID-19 emergency benefit for students, $9B in funding

Prime Minister says feds will create 76,000 new jobs

COVID19: B.C. corporations, societies allowed online meetings, votes

Emergency order also overrides in-person rules for co-operatives

‘I hope the world heals’: B.C. preschoolers offer wisdom on pandemic

Children in Slocan and South Slocan were asked how they are feeling

Rise and shine: Grizzly bear pals emerge from 19th hibernation at Grouse Mountain

Grinder and Coola usually awake to a crowd, but the ongoing pandemic forced a more serene welcoming

COVID-19 world update: Restrictions to ease in various countries

Comprehensive world news update, including no reported deaths in Vietnam

Earth Day: The roots of our current environmental crisis go back 12,000 years

The story of how our current environmental state came to be is over 12,000 years old

‘Just trying to pay my bills’: Minimum-wage grocery store worker worried about mom

Some employers in B.C. are temporarily offering so-called hero pay

What does ‘reaching the peak’ in the COVID-19 pandemic mean?

Ontario may be experiencing the peak of community transmission but several provinces are already ahead of the game

Northern B.C. First Nation told to isolate after released prisoner with COVID-19 visited

Chief Joe Alphonse asks residents of rural community to stay within their homes and self-isolate

Most Read