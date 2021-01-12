Central Saanich police looking to reunite lost diamond ring with rightful owner

Ring found during the summer at Centennial Park

Did you lose a ring last summer?

Central Saanich Police Service has taken to social media in hopes of reuniting a lost diamond ring with its rightful owner.

A white gold solitaire diamond ring was recently turned in to the department. The ring was found in Centennial Park over the summer months and has unique markings inside.

If the ring is yours, contact the department at 250-652-4441.

