Police are looking to speak with any witnesses after a teen was grabbed Sunday evening in Central Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses after a teen was grabbed Sunday evening in Central Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich police looking for suspect after teen grabbed

Officers seeking witnesses, dashcam footage of Nov. 7 incident

Central Saanich police are looking for witnesses and a suspect after a teen reported being grabbed Sunday night.

Police received a report that a 15-year-old boy was approached by a stranger on East Saanich Road near Cooperidge Drive just before 7 p.m. on Nov. 7, according to a news release. The man grabbed the teen by the arm and yelled at him. The boy broke free and ran away.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man in his 30s, 5’9” with a medium build, wearing a yellow face mask and black hoodie. Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to contact the Central Saanich Police Service at 250-652-4441 or report to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich policing costs driving property tax hikes in municipality

c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Nearly 4,000 households without power in Greater Victoria
Next story
Environment Canada confirms low-grade tornado hit Vancouver over the weekend

Just Posted

Pockets of outages dot the region with the largest swatches in Colwood and Langford where nearly 2,700 are without power. (BC Hydro)
Nearly 4,000 households without power in Greater Victoria

Police are looking to speak with any witnesses after a teen was grabbed Sunday evening in Central Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)
Central Saanich police looking for suspect after teen grabbed

Petty Officer Second Class Jacob Russell, left, stationed at Maritime Forces Pacific in CFB Esquimalt; and Cpl. Nicholas Kerr, a Canadian army reserve member who grew up in Victoria, will be part of the military sentry group standing vigil at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Remembrance Day. (Russell photo courtesy MARPAC; Kerr photo courtesy Department of National Defence)
Multiple Greater Victoria connections to Remembrance Day sentry group in Ottawa

Metis Nation British Columbia will soon begin creating a new below-market rate housing project for Metis families, after purchasing property in Saanich for the purpose. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metis Nation targets families with rental housing, childcare project in Saanich