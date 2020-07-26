Central Saanich Police are warning the public of a black bear seen in the Newton Heights area during the last two days. (Black Press Media File)

Central Saanich Police warn of black bear roaming Newton Heights neighbourhood

Central Saanich Police are warning the public of a black bear seen in the Newton Heights area during the last two days.

“No conflict with humans reported but please be aware and follow [British Columbia Conservation Officer Service] advice,” reads a tweet from Central Saanich Police.

This advice warns among other points against feeding bears. “It’s against the law to feed dangerous wildlife,” it reads.

It also tells members of the public to stay together, remain calm and go indoors when encountering bears

“Do not run or climb a tree,” it reads. “Slowly back away, talking to the bear in a quiet, monotone voice. Do not scream, turn your back on the bear, kneel down or make direct eye contact.”

The advice also asks members of the public to keep away from bears that they encounter. “Do not try to get closer to it. If the bear gets too close, use pepper spray (within 7 metres) or something else to threaten or distract it,” it reads.

Members of the public should watch bears until they leave. “Make sure the bear has a clear escape route,” it reads. “After the bear is gone and it’s safe, make sure there is nothing in the area that will attract bears back again.”

Updates to follow.

