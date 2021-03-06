Julie Angus, CEO of Open Ocean Robotics, is the winner of the 2021 B.C. Cleantech Industry Icon award. (Photo: Open Ocean Robotics)

Julie Angus, CEO of Open Ocean Robotics, is the winner of the 2021 B.C. Cleantech Industry Icon award. (Photo: Open Ocean Robotics)

CEO of Saanich’s Open Ocean Robotics wins B.C. Cleantech award

The award honours someone who made a significant impact in changing the world of cleantech

The CEO of a Saanich-based robotics company has been recognized for being an innovator who has helped to fuel the green economy in British Columbia.

Julie Angus, CEO of Open Ocean Robotics, took home the Industry Icon award on Feb. 18 during the virtually hosted 2021 B.C. Cleantech awards. The award recognizes someone who made a significant impact in changing the world of cleantech, according to Foresight, the organization that presents the awards.

Open Ocean produces un-crewed, autonomous boats that research the ocean by using cameras and sensors to instantly relay observations. The solar- and wind-powered vessels create no greenhouse gases or noise pollution as they collect data. The robotics company says their boats can travel non-stop for a year, while never turning off, and continuously collect information the entire time.

“I am honoured and humbled to receive this recognition. We have a remarkable cleantech community in B.C., and I am excited about continuing to grow cleantech opportunities in the blue economy,” said Julie Angus. “I’m grateful for the support of the cleantech community and organizations like Foresight, who have been instrumental in our company’s success.”

The award is one of 12 that recognizes individuals, companies and organizations that contribute to the province’s cleantech community. Angus beat out over a hundred nominees, including three other CEOs who were selected as finalists.

“The Industry Icon award recognizes leadership, innovative spirit and impact, which we feel Julie exemplifies,” said Jeanette Jackson, Foresight’s CEO. “We are pleased to have supported Open Ocean Robotics’ journey to date, and look forward to their continued success.”

READ: Federal, provincial ministers in Victoria to announce clean tech funding

Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Retired B.C. teacher and star CFL kicker charged for assault, sexual crimes against former students
Next story
UPDATED: One man shot dead in possible ‘targeted incident’ on Sooke Road

Just Posted

A decade into the 100-year blueprint for restoring the Bowker Creek watershed, Soren Henrich, director of the Friends of Bowker Creek Society, feels positive about the future of conservation and daylighting of the creek. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)
Ten years in, Greater Victoria’s 100-year Bowker Creek blueprint gets a boost

Victoria council passes several restoration recommendations

Highway 14 (Sooke Road) is closed between Impala Road and Humpback Road after one man was shot dead Friday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
UPDATED: One man shot dead in possible ‘targeted incident’ on Sooke Road

Highway 14 remains closed through Sooke, detour made available early Saturday

A resurfacing of the tennis court in Metchosin is being eyed for the community. However, funding opportunities still need to be solidified for the project. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)
Renewed surface eyed for Metchosin tennis court

Funding source must first be solidified in order for project to happen

Paragliders worked to capture a big enough gust to get them flying near Clover Point Saturday. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Victoria residents dive in and take flight under sunny skies

Warm, sunny weather had people flocking outside Saturday

Julie Angus, CEO of Open Ocean Robotics, is the winner of the 2021 B.C. Cleantech Industry Icon award. (Photo: Open Ocean Robotics)
CEO of Saanich’s Open Ocean Robotics wins B.C. Cleantech award

The award honours someone who made a significant impact in changing the world of cleantech

The James C Richardson Pipe Band marches in a Remembrance Day parade on Nov. 11, 2019 in Chilliwack. Wednesday, March 10 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 7 to 13

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day and Kidney Day are all coming up this week

Hockey hall-of-fame legend Wayne Gretzky, right, watches the casket of his father, Walter Gretzky, as it is carried from the church during a funeral service in Brantford, Ont., Saturday, March 6, 2021. HE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Walter Gretzky remembered as a man with a ‘heart of gold’ at funeral

The famous hockey father died Thursday at age 82 after battling Parkinson’s disease

Donald Alan Sweet was once an all star CFL kicker who played for the Montreal Alouettes and Montreal Concordes over a 13-year career. Photo courtesy of Mission RCMP.
Retired B.C. teacher and star CFL kicker charged for assault, sexual crimes against former students

Donald Sweet taught in Mission School District for 10 years, investigators seek further witnesses

(Black Press Media files)
Medicine gardens help Victoria’s Indigenous kids in care stay culturally connected

Traditional plants brought to the homes of Indigenous kids amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Personal protective equipment is seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
$16.9 million invested to improve worker safety, strengthen B.C.’s food supply chain

Money to be used for social distancing, personal protective equipment, cleaning, and air circulation

More than ever before, as pandemic conditions persist, the threat of data breaches and cyberattacks continues to grow, according to SFU professor Michael Parent. (Pixabay photo)
SFU expert unveils 5 ways the COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed cybersecurity

Recognizing these changes is the first in a series of steps to mitigate them once the pandemic ends, and before the next: Michael Parent

Kevin Haughton is the founder/technologist of Courtenay-based Clearflo Solutions. Scott Stanfield photo
Islander aims Clearflo clean drinking water system at Canada’s remote communities

Entrepreneur $300,000 mobile system can produce 50,000 litres of water in a day, via solar energy

Malawian police guard AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines after the shipment arrived in Lilongwe, Malawi, Friday March 5, 2021. Canada is expecting its first shipments of AstraZeneca vaccine next week. (Associated Press/Thoko Chikondi)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases climb to 634 Friday, four more deaths

Currently 255 people in hospital, 66 in intensive care

A crashed helicopter is seen near Mt. Gardner on Bowen Island on Friday March 5, 2021. Two people were taken to hospital in serious but stable condition after the crash. (Irene Paulus/contributed)
2 people in serious condition after helicopter goes down on Bowen Island

Unclear how many passengers aboard and unclear where the helicopter was going

Most Read