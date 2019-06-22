Ceremony marks opening of Sidney’s Community Safety Building

Sidney Fire Dept. Chief Brett Mikkelsen speaks to a crowd at the opening ceremony for Sidney’s new Community Safety Building on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Nick Murray/News Staff) Virgil Sampson speaks at the opening ceremony for Sidney’s new Community Safety Building on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Nick Murray/News Staff) An opening ceremony was held Friday, June 21, 2019, for Sidney’s new Community Safety Building. (Nick Murray/News Staff) An opening ceremony was held Friday, June 21, 2019, for Sidney’s new Community Safety Building. (Nick Murray/News Staff) An opening ceremony was held Friday, June 21, 2019, for Sidney’s new Community Safety Building. (Nick Murray/News Staff) Sidney’s new Community Safety Building. (Nick Murray/News Staff)

Any question Sidney’s new Community Safety Building was ready was answered Friday morning.

Minutes before an opening ceremony for the building was set to begin, an ambulance crew was dispatched from the facility to an emergency.

The building does not open to the public until July 1, but an opening ceremony was held Friday. Politicians, including MP Elizabeth May and MLA Adam Olsen, as well as all local fire chiefs from as far as Langford, were on hand. Virgil Sampson delivered a traditional blessing at the ceremony.

The new facility, which cost $16.3 million and involved coordination across the Town of Sidney’s different departments, hosts the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department and B.C. Emergency Health Services ambulances.

—- with files from Nick Murray

