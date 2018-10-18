A silver Toyota is towed away from the scene of an accident late Wednesday night. The vehicle hit a power pole, then struck a boat, causing it to crash into a home. Photo by Jolene Rudisuela

Chain reaction crash on Vancouver Island leads to boat hitting house

Alcohol and speed may have been a factor in Courtenay crash

Alcohol and speed may have factored into an unusual crash on Vancouver Island late Wednesday night.

According to Constable Landers in Courtenay, a vehicle was travelling south down Fitzgerald Ave. past 21 st. when it struck a power pole, followed by a boat parked in a yard. The boat was then forced into the lower window of the home which had at least four people inside at the time.

No one was injured in the incident.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and I’ve never seen a boat go through a house before,” said Landers.

The man driving the vehicle was released at the scene, but the cause and circumstance of the accident are still under investigation.

BC Hydro were on scene assessing the damage to the power pole.

