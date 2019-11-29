Vancouver woman Vicki Black in an undated photo. (Police handout)

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

B.C.’s police unit dedicated to investigating unsolved murder cases says that a man has been charged in the 1993 killing of a young Vancouver woman.

Stephen Laroche was in provincial court in Vancouver Friday morning after being charged with second degree murder in relation to the killing of 23-year-old Vicki Black, RCMP said in a news release.

Black’s body was found in an alleyway dumpster on the Downtown Eastside, according to a March 6, 1993 newspaper clipping by the Vancouver Sun. Police at the time identified her as a sex worker in the city.

Chief Supt. Manny Mann said that the unsolved case had been referred to B.C.’s Unsolved Homicide Unit after a review of the file by Vancouver police. From there, investigators were able to identify Laroche as a suspect, as well as enough evidence to support charges.

Laroche was arrested in Oakville, Ont., by the Hamilton Police Service.

“Vicki was a loving daughter, sister, mother, and friend,” Black’s family said in a statement. “Her family wish to thank the members of the Provincial Unsolved Homicide Unit and all those involved in the investigation that has led to this arrest.”

Laroche’s next court appearance is set for Dec. 2.

ALSO READ: Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant woman last seen in Abbotsford 19 years ago

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
VIDEO: The Fix-A-Heart campaign leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories
Next story
Climate protest hinders afternoon traffic on Victoria streets

Just Posted

Christmas tree farmer says no shortage of local trees for families seeking the perfect one

Owner says she had to cut out whole sale customers after brother, business partner’s unexpected death

Wellburn’s forced to close due to sewage flooding basement

Owner says at one point sewage was two feet high in the basement

Climate protest hinders afternoon traffic on Victoria streets

Nov. 29 march starting at Centennial Square protests LNG

Candlelit red ribbon to shine on World AIDS Day

The memorial take places on Dec. 1 on the Legislature steps

Coast Capital Savings gifts $1-million to UVic innovation centre

The centre has helped more than 500 students turn ideas in business plans

VIDEO: The Fix-A-Heart campaign leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 29

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

Port Alberni man dies in rollover crash on Mount Arrowsmith logging road

Man was one of seven in SUV that rolled over 150-foot cliff

VIDEO: Stolen fire truck sparks police pursuit in Winnipeg, suspect arrested

Investigators say the fire truck was parked after responding to a medical call when it was taken

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

Three-year deal covers 600 workers across B.C. who support adults with developmental disabilities.

Most Read