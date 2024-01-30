Child dies after being hit by car near Vernon

2-year-old rushed to hospital but did not survive

Despite all life-saving efforts, a child struck by a vehicle Monday near Falkland has died.

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is investigating the fatal motor vehicle incident which took place Jan. 29 around 4:15 p.m. on a rural property off Highway 97.

Police and BC Emergency Health Services responded to the report of a two-year-old being hit by a vehicle.

“The critically injured child was transported to hospital but sadly did not survive,” said Const. Chris Terleski, media relations officer. “No words can describe how absolutely devastating this is for the family and our hearts go out to them and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Criminality is not suspected and the BC Coroners Service is conducting its own concurrent, fact finding investigation.

Neither agency has additional details for release at this time.

