Joan Fleming ran the Saanichton Christmas Tree Farm for 50 years with her brother Mike, but after he died unexpectedly last year Fleming has had some trouble keeping up with the demand. (Courtesy Joan Fleming)

Christmas tree farmer says no shortage of local trees for families seeking the perfect one

Owner says she had to cut out whole sale customers after brother, business partner’s unexpected death

Despite having to cut out wholesale customers, there is no shortage for families seeking the perfect Christmas tree this year says Joan Fleming, owner of the Saanichton Christmas Tree Farm.

Fleming and her brother, Mike, operated the farm for over 50 years but when he died unexpectedly last year it left the family in disarray. He also operated the Woodstock Evergreen Farm in Brentwood Bay, which would supply trees to the majority of the whole sale customers.

READ ALSO: Central Saanich Christmas tree farmer passes unexpectedly

Fleming says it’s been a horrible year without him, adding that she feels awful about having to cut out her wholesale customers. She tried her best to help connect the customers that had to be turned away with other tree farms in the province and even went to the BC Christmas Tree Council to seek help but no avail.

“[The whole situation] made me feel really, really bad,” she says. “But I have to look out for myself and there’s only so much I can do.”

READ ALSO: A list of where to look for Christmas lights in Greater Victoria this year

Adding to the stress of the holiday season, Fleming says it’s been hard to find employees to work at the farm. Currently her crew of 10, mostly women, cuts down 100 trees per day to keep up with demand but Fleming says it’s tough work because of how large some trees can get.

Families wanting to cut their own tree can go to the farm any day of the week, up until Christmas Eve, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to choose the right one, whether it’s a bushy Martha Stewart tree or the perfectly imperfect Charlie Brown tree, Fleming says she’s got them all. In addition to the trees, the farm offers tons of holiday wreaths and hanging moss baskets.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

In addition to Christmas trees, the farm has wreaths and hanging moss baskets that are decorated with big red velvet bows. (Provided by Joan Fleming)

Previous story
Presentation talks about how Oak Bay can adapt to a warmer, drier climate
Next story
Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Just Posted

Christmas tree farmer says no shortage of local trees for families seeking the perfect one

Owner says she had to cut out whole sale customers after brother, business partner’s unexpected death

Wellburn’s forced to close due to sewage flooding basement

Owner says at one point sewage was two feet high in the basement

Climate protest hinders afternoon traffic on Victoria streets

Nov. 29 march starting at Centennial Square protests LNG

Candlelit red ribbon to shine on World AIDS Day

The memorial take places on Dec. 1 on the Legislature steps

Coast Capital Savings gifts $1-million to UVic innovation centre

The centre has helped more than 500 students turn ideas in business plans

VIDEO: The Fix-A-Heart campaign leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Nov. 29

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

VIDEO: Stolen fire truck sparks police pursuit in Winnipeg, suspect arrested

Investigators say the fire truck was parked after responding to a medical call when it was taken

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Nov. 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have snow tires on your vehicle?

Those hoping for a bit longer reprieve from the winter weather that… Continue reading

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

Three-year deal covers 600 workers across B.C. who support adults with developmental disabilities.

B.C. Indigenous rights overhaul first job of 2020, John Horgan says

Premier speaks to Assembly of First Nations in Ottawa next week

Most Read