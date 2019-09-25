The City of Colwood earned a UBCM award for asset management at the 2019 Community Excellence Awards in Vancouver. (Photo courtesy of City of Colwood)

City of Colwood takes home UBCM award for sustainable infrastrucuture

West Shore city wins for excellence in asset management

The City of Colwood took home a distinction among the province’s municipalities for its sustainable infrastructure replacement plan.

The City won a Community Excellence Award at the Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) annual convention, under the ‘excellence in asset management’ category.

READ ALSO: Colwood wins award for Sustainable Infrastructure Replacement Plan

According to a UBCM media release, the award is earned by “developing comprehensive, integrated, innovative and effective approaches to the management of existing and new infrastructure.”

Created in 2019, Colwood’s Sustainable Infrastructure Replacement Plan was made to develop a “practical, palatable and realistic funding strategy for the long term replacement of existing capital services.”

The plan includes an infrastructure report card giving each infrastructure category a rating from A to F as well as an outline of its current condition and 50-year funding forecasts required to maintain its assets. The plan ends with a summary of policy reccomendations for implementing infrastructure replacement costs.

READ ALSO: Colwood takes a look at infrastructure costs for next 50 years

The Sustainable Infrastructure Replacement Plan was written by director of finance Christopher Paine with support from all city departments.


