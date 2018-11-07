News Bulletin file photo

City of Nanaimo denies senior manager was fired for not ‘covering up’ CAO’s spending

City claims Brad McRae was fired because of his role overseeing automated garbage rollout

The City of Nanaimo has denied that a former senior manager was fired because of his refusal to hide his boss’ expenses, recently filed court documents show.

Brad McRae, the city’s former chief operations officer, filed a civil claim in B.C. Supreme Court this past September, accusing the city of firing him without cause.

McRae, who was fired in January, made numerous accusations against his former employer in his civil claim, alleging that he was fired because he refused to “co-operate” in covering up purchase card use by Tracy Samra, the city’s former chief administrative officer. McRae also accused Samra of telling him to deny a request from a journalist specifically seeking copies of her purchase card statements, as well as those of former chief financial officer Victor Mema.

McRae’s claim accused the city of singling him out as the one responsible for cost overruns associated with the automated garbage collection rollout, even though Samra was “aware” of the financial issues and that the city’s manager of sanitation was the person “directly responsible for the project.”

However, the city denies those allegations, according to the response to the civil claim. McRae, according to the city’s version of events, was fired with cause because he was responsible for the implementation of the automated waste collection project.

The city claims McRae breached his contract by “permitting the project to proceed in a manner which was inconsistent with the plan approved by council, including exceeding the budget.” He also wasn’t “truthful” during his explanation for why the project went over budget, according to the city’s response.

Prior to filing a civil claim against the city, McRae filed a B.C. Human Rights Tribunal earlier this year, claiming the city violated his human rights by firing him without cause following a termination hearing that he could not attend.

In the city’s response to McRae’s civil claim, it claims that the former chief operations officer had used all of his “short term sick leave benefits” and that the city had provided him with extra sick leave benefits.

McRae’s civil claim also specifically accused former city councillor Jerry Hong of libel due to comments he made to the News Bulletin in August. Hong’s comments about McRae were related to his decision to file a human rights tribunal complaint against the city.

According to the city’s response, Hong’s comments were not defamatory toward McRae, but were “fair comment on the matter of public interest,” and that they were “based on facts.”

The city claims that because Hong was an elected official at the time, his comments were of interest to the public since they were regarding “legal proceedings which were publicly known” according to court document, which also denies that Hong acted with malice when he made those comments.

John Van Horne, the city’s director of human resources, told the News Bulletin that the city will be covering Hong’s legal fees associated with the case because he was a councillor at the time and is named as a part of the overall suit.

Both Van Horne and Hong said they couldn’t comment on the case specifically. McRae declined to comment.

None of the allegations have been proven in court. McRae’s tribunal case is ongoing.

nicholas.pescod@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Previous story
Recent collision raises questions about rules of road for personal mobility devices
Next story
Run of earthquakes off Vancouver Island not connected to the Big One

Just Posted

UPDATED: Victoria police respond to suspicious package near city hall

Police also evacuated the Victoria Courthouse on Tuesday for a bomb threat

Heavy traffic leads to slow commute from West Shore into Victoria

Traffic volumes from Langford and Colwood have been built up more than usual along Trans Canada highway

View Royal mayor calls for region and province to meet about transportation issues

Screech says transportation issues are not prioritized in Greater Victoria

Central Saanich man charged with sexual exploitation ‘has a long way to go to not reoffend’

Seamus Weeks was sentenced Oct. 31 to 18 months in jail for various sexual offences conducted online

Run of earthquakes off Vancouver Island not connected to the Big One

Recent tremors not adding or lessening stress on the danger zone

Just keep swimming: Salmon head across flooded highway to spawn

Salmon in northwest Washington State just keep swimming as they head upstream to spawn.

POLL: Do you understand the options of Proportional Representation?

Whether you vote for or against, do you understand the options?

First World War letters put a human face on the war that shaped us as a nation

The First World War saw about 75 million letters exchanged between the front lines and the 650,000 men serving in battle

UBC professor examines consumer conflict between Hong Kong and China

UBC professor Annamma Joy teaches in Kelowna

Experts believe emotional abuse is a major issue in Canadian sports

In a study of 3,760 Canadian coaches, 78 per cent reported witnessing emotional abuse

Government invests nearly $22M in northern B.C. port

Three projects will benefit to improve trade through the north west trade corridor

Bystanders play hero as police warn alcohol and water don’t mix

Woman saved after falling off a dock in Ucluelet

Mayor says reports of Courtenay’s dangers greatly exaggerated

Island city listed among most dangerous places in Canada to live: Maclean’s

City of Nanaimo denies senior manager was fired for not ‘covering up’ CAO’s spending

City claims Brad McRae was fired because of his role overseeing automated garbage rollout

Most Read