Victoria City Hall has announced the closure ofoutdoor recreation facilities in public parks (Black Press Media File)

City of Victoria closes outdoor recreation facilities becaue of COVID-19

Decision comes after closure of municipal playgrounds and indoor recreation facilities last week

The City of Victoria is closing outdoor recreation facilities in public parks to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

The decision announced Sunday afternoon impacts skate and bike parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, sports fields, outdoor gyms and other facilities, the municipality announced in a press release.

Signs posted at these facilities will notify the public of this decision, which comes after the closure of municipal playgrounds and indoor recreation facilities last week.

RELATED: Saanich amps up COVID-19 precautions, closes all major facilities to the public

Open spaces and trails in municipal parks remain open for people to get outdoors while maintaining the required physical distance.

“Provincial public health advice is very clear – when people are outside their homes, they must maintain a physical distance of at least two metres, ” it read.

Like us on Facebook and follow @wolfgang_depner

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

Just Posted

North Saanich artist carves out legacy

Art Gallery of Victoria will archive the Japanese woodblock prints of Graham Scholes

New scholarship created in former Oak Bay mayor Nils Jensen’s honour

Family, community partner to create scholarship and plaque on memorial

Gordon Head kid keeps career focus during pandemic

Sportsnet pros take time to talk to young broadcaster

City of Victoria to create local music strategy

City launches public survey for input on music community

Peninsula Panthers won’t let COVID-19 define best winning season in history

General manager Pete Zubersky said the team will take an economic hit

Not time for state of emergency, Trudeau says, but Parliament asked to pass COVID-19 aid

The $82-billion package would pause student loans, allow homeowners to defer mortgages

POLL: How much of an impact is the COVID-19 outbreak having on your daily life?

B.C.’s total number of COVID-19 cases jumped to 186 Wednesday, as 83… Continue reading

B.C. Ferries confirms worker has COVID-19

Employee on Tsawwassen route didn’t work in vessel’s public areas

Electric vehicle chargers damaged during theft on Vancouver Island

‘This type of nonsense is discouraging to say the least’

World COVID-19 afternoon update: Trump lashes out at critics, grim milestone for France

Black Press Media is updating this file throughout the day. Check back to see the latest news

All B.C. distillers now authorized to make hand sanitizer as COVID-19 leads to shortages

Product must still meet federal regulations

Doctors of B.C. urged to stand behind official messaging, as some say response is lacking

Social distancing measures are key, CEO Dr. Kathleen Ross says

Nearly 1,000 B.C. tenants ‘personally at risk’ of eviction due to COVID-19: tenants union

Petition calls on province to ban evictions amid COVID-19 crisis

B.C. VIEWS: The good, bad and the ugly of COVID-19

Hoarding doesn’t help anyone – it is unnecessary, selfish, and promotes fear

Most Read