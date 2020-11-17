City of Victoria employee tests positive for COVID-19

The employee worked in the public works department, contacts have been notified

The City of Victoria confirmed on Tuesday that an employee has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The employee works in the public works department and all identified close contacts of the individual have been contacted by public health and are currently in self-isolation.

According to Bill Eisenhauer, head of engagement with the city, there is no risk to the public and no impact on city operations due to the diagnosis.

On Tuesday, B.C. public health officials identified 717 more people with the novel coronavirus.

In total, there have 23,661 cases of COVID-19. Of those, there have been 397 cases on the Island and currently, there are 114 active cases in Island Health.

– With files from Don Descoteau

