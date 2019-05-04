City of Victoria kicks off Emergency Preparedness Week on Sunday

The City of Victoria is kicking off its National Emergency Preparedness Week on Sunday.

The annual event is a chance for families and individuals to plan for emergencies by knowing about hazards that could impact Victoria, putting emergency kits together, creating a family reunification plan and connecting with neighbours.

The week is full of activities to help people be as prepared as they can be in case of an emergency.

On May 8, there will be a Victoria Ready outreach table at Greater Victoria Public Library’s Central Branch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Individuals can drop by and ask questions about what they can do to be ready for an emergency.

A free screening of the Hollywood blockbuster movie San Andreas will be showing at The Vic Theatre on May 9 starting at 7 p.m. The movie will come with live, scientific commentary from Alison Bird, a Natural Resources Canada earthquake seismologist. Registration for tickets is online at victoriaready.ca.

On May 6 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the City of Victoria will be testing its website emergency notification system. In the event of a major emergency, helpful information and updates will be posted on the City of Victoria home page, which will be accessible from any web page at victoria.ca.

Victoria residents can sign up for Vic-Alert, the city’s free emergency notification service, at victoriaready.ca to get updates and instructions by text, phone and email.

The Victoria Ready site also has helpful videos and kit lists for your home, vehicle, kids and pets so people can prepare for emergencies like power outages, winter storms, earthquakes and tsunamis.

Some local retailers will also participate in the province’s Partners in Preparedness retail and marketing program. Retailers will display Good and Ready signs online or in-store to let customers know what to buy for their emergency kits.

While tsunamis are rare, Victoria residents can check to see if they’re in the tsunami hazard zone using this online map. You’re safe from a tsunami if you are located four metres, or 13 feet, above sea level.

Victoria has a one in three probability of experiencing a damaging earthquake in the next 50 years. In the event of an earthquake, remember to drop, cover and hold on until the shaking stops.

The next Great British Columbia ShakeOut earthquake drill is on Oct. 17, 2019 at 10:17 a.m. Sign up for it at shakeoutbc.ca.

In the event of a major emergency, local radio stations and the City of Victoria’s website and social media channels will be key ways to communicate and receive updates.

