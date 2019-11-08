The city is looking for feedback on its 2020 City Budget. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

City of Victoria looks for feedback on proposed 2020 budget

The city hopes to operate on a $258.7 million budget

The City of Victoria is asking for public input on its Draft 2020 Financial Plan.

Over the past few weeks, council has been working to identify priorities for the upcoming budget.

In the draft plan, the City will use a $258.7 million budget to support more than 200 city-run programs and services, and invests $42.1 million into capital infrastructure projects. These numbers were chosen to help council achieve its 2019-2022 Strategic Plan objectives, which includes affordable housing and climate leadership.

READ MORE: City of Victoria releases ambitious draft Strategic Plan

“The budget is an important way for council to decide the best way to invest your tax dollars to provide high quality services, and to improve quality of life and well-being in the city,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps in a statement. “But we can’t do it without you. We invite you to learn more about what’s being proposed and provide input at our upcoming Budget Town Hall and by filling out our online survey.”

ALSO READ: City of Victoria releases draft 2019 budget

People can provide feedback on the budget in several ways. On Thursday, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. there will be a Budget Town Hall meeting at Victoria’s City Hall at 1 Centennial Sq. The meeting will also be webscast live.

A youth Budget Town Hall will happen on the same night from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Quadra Village Community Centre at 901 Kings Rd.

Additionally, an online survey will be available until Nov. 24 at midnight.

The survey and more information on the budget can be found at victoria.ca/budget

