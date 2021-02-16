City seeks input on reimagining Victoria public spaces during COVID-19

A section of Government Street was transformed into a pedestrian-priority walkway in the wake of COVID-19. (Black Press Media file photo)

The City of Victoria is asking for input on how public spaces should be reimagined this spring and summer as pandemic restrictions continue to restrict everyday life.

In the summer of last year, the city launched its Build Back Victoria program to support local businesses and physically distanced pedestrian activity. It allowed for businesses to expand onto sidewalks, streets, parking spaces and parks. Government Street transformed into a pedestrian-priority walkway, temporary patios were erected, space was made for curbside pickups and fitness classes turned to parks.

RELATED: Victoria program helps businesses shift swiftly in wake of COVID-19

Now, as the city looks ahead to summer once again, it is asking residents, businesses and visitors to provide feedback on the program. The 10-minute survey is available at engage.victoria.ca until Feb. 22.

RELATED: Oak Bay News readers respond to on-street patio dining

RELATED: Government Street becomes pedestrian-priority corridor

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

local businessVictoria