Tuesday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a few showers beginning in the morning and ending this afternoon with a high of 18 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with an overnight low of 13 C. (Pixabay image)

Cloudy skies and some rain for Tuesday’s forecast

Plus a look ahead at your week

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a few showers beginning in the morning and ending this afternoon with a high of 18 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with an overnight low of 13 C.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Canada Day: Pride and resentment on display at BC Legislature

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 14 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C. Overnight will see some cloudy periods and an low of 14 C.

READ ALSO: About 10 per cent of Canadians report ‘problematic use’ of opioids

Friday will see a high of 22 C with increasing cloudiness overnight and a low of 14 C.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
