Cloudy skies and some rain for Tuesday’s forecast

Tuesday’s forecast is calling for cloudy skies with a few showers beginning in the morning and ending this afternoon with a high of 18 C. Overnight will be partly cloudy with an overnight low of 13 C.
Wednesday will be mainly cloudy with a high of 21 C and an overnight low of 14 C.
Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 22 C. Overnight will see some cloudy periods and an low of 14 C.
Friday will see a high of 22 C with increasing cloudiness overnight and a low of 14 C.
