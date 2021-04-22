The Coastal Fire Centre is looking ahead to the wildfire season on Vancouver Island. (Phil McLachlan – Western News)

The Coastal Fire Centre is looking ahead to the wildfire season on Vancouver Island. (Phil McLachlan – Western News)

Coastal Fire Centre looking ahead at wildfire season on Vancouver Island

‘We’re asking people in the spring to be very careful’

Despite one fire burning on Vancouver Island near Gold River, the area’s forests came out of the winter in good shape heading into this year’s wildfire season.

According to the Coastal Fire Centre, the area didn’t start the fire season in a drought, however, the past two weeks presented warm and dry weather with low relative humidity, said Donna MacPherson, fire information officer with the organization.

“The surface of the forest … is the area without roots and is full of branches, twigs and dead leaves. It hasn’t hit the ‘green-up’ where weeds and grasses are up yet and creates a shelter over the dryer debris, and shelters it from the sun and wind,” she explained. “Right now, we’re in a moderate fire rating danger for Vancouver Island.”

On April 19, a small fire – 4.5 hectares – began on steep slopes about 70 km west of Courtenay. The cause is under investigation, but the centre has confirmed that it was caused by human activity and crews are on scene.

Currently, the long-range forecast is calling for an average fire season and MacPherson is hopeful the season will start “well-hydrated as we go back to seasonal weather. Typically June is cooler and wet and it holds us through the dryer months.”

RELATED: Wildfire burning in remote area near Gold River

As the unusually warm temperatures are set to change to more seasonal conditions, the centre is welcoming rain that is predicted to blanket the area for the next week.

“Right now, we don’t have any (fire) prohibitions in place. People might be surprised how dry it is. We’re asking people in the spring to be very careful – that means if you do have a fire, you ensure you have a means of putting it out, keeping it small and in control, if it’s windy you put it out, and when you leave, the area is cold to the touch – that’s the key. If you just put water on a fire it quickly gets evaporated and you can’t just walk away.”

Looking towards the summer, McPherson added the centre is aware that more people will likely be recreating outdoors due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. She encourages as many people to enjoy the outdoors but to do it safely.

“We understand getting to a forest is good for your soul. There are a lot of reservations in parks and they are often full, and there is naturally spillover onto Crown land.”

She hopes more people will enjoy the forest this summer, but cautions if using fire, to be careful and respectful. As the forest begins to dry out, the very thing people are enjoying can be the very thing putting people at risk, she noted. With warmer weather set to arrive in the next few months, more crews will also come online.

“We’re very aware of the weather, and we’re asking the public not to give a fire a home run.”

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID questions? Here are some phone-based resources available for seniors
Next story
Island Health extends overdose advisory for Greater Victoria

Just Posted

Students from Cedar Hill Middle School play and hold a sign to protest proposed music cuts to school band programs in the Greater Victoria School District, during a Monday event. The district is facing a massive deficit and is considering a number of options for cutting costs. (Photo courtesy Laura Alcaraz-Sehn)
Massive student demonstration planned to protest Greater Victoria school band cuts

Band students from 14 SD61 schools will be at major intersections Thursday after school

Island Health has reported a COVID-19 exposure at Pacific Christian Elementary School on April 12. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)
COVID-19 exposure reported at Saanich elementary school

Pacific Christian Elementary School experienced exposure on April 12

A man accused of choking a 15-year-old in his tent in Beacon Hill Park Tuesday night has been arrested by Victoria police. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man accused of choking, sexually exploiting 15-year-old in Victoria tent arrested

Police arrested the 38-year-old in Beacon Hill Park Wednesday afternoon

Reuben Forsland in his East Sooke studio with the guitar he crafted from hemp wood that he hopes will start a conversation about sustainability. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
East Sooke artisan strikes a chord with custom guitars

Guitars include wood from Hendrix childhood home in Seattle

Jessica Sault of the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation is hosting a virtual cedar weaving workshop through Royal Roads University on April 25. (Black Press Media file)
Cedar trees weave deeply into lives of coastal First Nations communities

Jessica Sault of the Nuu-chah-nulth Nation hosts virtual cedar weaving workshop through Royal Roads

A peacock struts by a pair of lamb siblings at the Beacon Hill Children’s Farm, which remains closed to the public. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
VIDEO: Victoria petting zoo optimistic about future after 13 months closed

Public helps non-profit Beacon Hill Children’s Farm with nearly $100,000 influx

(Black Press Media file photo)
POLL: Have rising prices caused you to give up hope of buying a home?

Do you have a spare 50 grand or so kicking around (have… Continue reading

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of April 20

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

FILE – RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Very scary’: B.C. travel rules too vague, shouldn’t involve police, civil liberties group says

BCCLA said that speaking with communities could have avoided top-down approach

Ocean Legacy Foundation members conduct a shoreline pollution cleanup in Vancouver. (OLP)
It’s time to end ‘suffocating’ plastic pollution along B.C. shorelines, advocates urge

This Earth Day, Ocean Legacy Foundation is launching a free educational platform to educate the public about plastic pollution

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
An Island girl’s wish is answered as her cat came back

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

The Coastal Fire Centre is looking ahead to the wildfire season on Vancouver Island. (Phil McLachlan – Western News)
Coastal Fire Centre looking ahead at wildfire season on Vancouver Island

‘We’re asking people in the spring to be very careful’

There are lots of resources for seniors looking for information about COVID-19. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)
COVID questions? Here are some phone-based resources available for seniors

Here is a list of numbers to keep on hand for Vancouver Islanders who aren’t fond of computers

Most Read