Cockroaches spotted at hospital in Greater Victoria do not bite: Island Heath

Insects haven’t been seen since April 22 as pest control continues

Island Health says cockroaches recently spotted at Saanich Peninsula Hospital do not bite and do not transmit disease.

Pest control measures are continuing with a contractor is visiting the site twice a week to monitor traps.

Staff were asked to record sightings of the German cockroaches and none have been seen since April 22, the health authority said in an email.

“We have established protocols to respond whenever insects are discovered in our health-care facilities,” Island Health said. “Response measures include traps, pest management and prevention as well as enhanced house cleaning procedures.”

The agency says Saanich Peninsula Hospital remains a safe place to access care.

