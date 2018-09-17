(Black Press Media)

Cold weather shelters in Victoria to open Oct. 1

A 25-bed shelter at the Victoria Native Friendship Centre will provide shuttle services, meals and showers

The province of B.C. is partnering with local non-profits, including the Victoria Native Friendship Centre to provide expanded services to the region’s homeless population.

Those people experiencing homelessness, including campers at tent city, will have earlier access to shelter spaces beginning October 1. Overnight shelter will be available every night until March 31, 2019 regardless of whether or not an extreme weather alert has been issued.

READ MORE: Victoria’s tent city moves to new location

Normally an extreme-weather shelter location, the 25-bed location is being opened early due to urgent need. It will also provide shuttle services from predetermined pick up points, meals, showers and access to laundry facilities on site.

Victoria is just one of 22 municipalities around the province that the BC government is partnering with to build more than 2,000 modular homes with 24/7 support services.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert
Next story
B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Just Posted

Cold weather shelters in Victoria to open Oct. 1

A 25-bed shelter at the Victoria Native Friendship Centre will provide shuttle services, meals and showers

Residents of new homeless camp in Saanich expect crackdown from province

New homeless camp opposite Uptown bears same name as former homeless camp at Regina Park.

Esquimalt recognized as B.C. Climate Action Community

For sixth consecutive year, the Township meets goals set out in Climate Action Charter

Former Shamrocks player, Gary Gait, new head of Canada women’s lacrosse

Women’s national team players will have the opportunity to learn from the best

Esquimalt council votes on pay raise, looks at affordable housing policy

Public hearing for rezoning application also on the docket for council meeting Monday night

VIDEO: Rifflandia has Victoria dancing in the streets

As the Rifftop Tent is coming to a close and the crowd… Continue reading

Saskatchewan RCMP still looking for suspect in car theft that led to Amber Alert

The child was found almost 14 hours later still inside the SUV, which had been left about two kilometres from where it had been taken and was noticed by some workers who called 911.

B.C. man facing first-degree murder charge in death of Belgian tourist

Amelie Sakkalis’ body was found on Aug. 22 near Boston Bar

Vernon hosts informational meeting on Canada’s newest political party

The People’s Party of Canada launched Friday; info meeting Monday, 6:30 p.m., Village Green Hotel

B.C. cities push for spill response base despite Trans Mountain decision

UBCM delegates voted to ask the province to continue building bases

Protesters rally outside Ont. legislature during rare midnight sitting

Protesters voiced their opposition to the bill inside Queen’s Park as well, heckling Progressive Conservative legislators with cries of “shame, shame” until the Speaker cleared the public galleries.

NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate for next federal election

While the Conservatives and the Liberals tout having candidates nominated and money in the bank the NDP has yet to nominate a single candidate.

US border agent in Texas confesses to 4 killings, police say

A U.S. Border Patrol agent suspected of killing four women was arrested early Saturday after a fifth woman managed to escape from him and notify authorities.

Hope fades in Philippines for dozens buried in landslides

The biggest storm of the year left dozens dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines.

Most Read