Cold weather shelters in Victoria to open Oct. 1

A 25-bed shelter at the Victoria Native Friendship Centre will provide shuttle services, meals and showers

The province of B.C. is partnering with local non-profits, including the Victoria Native Friendship Centre to provide expanded services to the region’s homeless population.

Those people experiencing homelessness, including campers at tent city, will have earlier access to shelter spaces beginning October 1. Overnight shelter will be available every night until March 31, 2019 regardless of whether or not an extreme weather alert has been issued.

Normally an extreme-weather shelter location, the 25-bed location is being opened early due to urgent need. It will also provide shuttle services from predetermined pick up points, meals, showers and access to laundry facilities on site.

Victoria is just one of 22 municipalities around the province that the BC government is partnering with to build more than 2,000 modular homes with 24/7 support services.

