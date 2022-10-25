Collision involving pedestrian closes section of Shelbourne Street in Saanich

Drivers asked to avoid area as police investigate

Saanich police have closed down Shelbourne Street in both directions at San Juan Avenue after a collision involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning.

Police are asking drivers to stay clear of the area as they investigate.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY: We have closed Shelbourne St in both directions at San Juan Ave while we investigate a collision between a pedestrian and a motorist. Please avoid the area at this time. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/KFuwgzXz2X — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) October 25, 2022

