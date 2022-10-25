Collision involving pedestrian closes section of Shelbourne Street in Saanich

Saanich police have closed down Shelbourne Street in both directions at San Juan Avenue after a collision involving a pedestrian Tuesday morning.
Police are asking drivers to stay clear of the area as they investigate.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY: We have closed Shelbourne St in both directions at San Juan Ave while we investigate a collision between a pedestrian and a motorist. Please avoid the area at this time. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/KFuwgzXz2X
— Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) October 25, 2022
