UPDATED: Pedestrian hit in Victoria suffers potentially life-threatening injuries

A pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries Friday morning following a collision at the intersection of Gorge Road East and Jutland Road.

Just before 10 a.m. on April 23, Victoria Police Department officers were called to the area where a man had reportedly been struck by a driver. According to police, paramedics transported the pedestrian to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

As of 11 a.m., officers were still investigating and the area remains closed to traffic and drivers are asked to find another route. The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with police.

Our @vicpdtraffic officers are investigating a collision between a pedestrian & driver/vehicle at Gorge Rd E & Jutland Rd. The pedestrian was transported to hospital w potentially life-threatening injuries. Traffic in area is closed. Please use alternate route. #yyj #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) April 23, 2021

Anyone with information or dash-cam footage from the area is asked to call the VicPD non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, extension 1. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

