Traffic slows throughout the South Island on Friday afternoon. (Photo via Google Maps)

Collisions contribute to Greater Victoria traffic snarls heading into winter holidays

Smooth sailing at BC Ferries so far

Traffic has begun to back up across the South Island as many begin making their way to holiday destinations.

Craigflower Road and Island Highway are backed up at Admirals Road following a collision just after noon. Traffic at the intersection of Craigflower and Tillicum Roads is also moving slowly.

Traffic is also moving slowly down Burnside Road West and Tillicum Road between the Trans Canada Highway (TCH) and the mall due to a collision at Tillicum Road and Sims Avenue around 1 p.m.

The TCH is also backed up in both directions in front of Uptown Shopping Centre.

The Pat Bay Highway also has a few spots where traffic is slow – specifically near Elk Lake and the Swartz Bay ferry terminal. BC Ferries has added extra sailings to accommodate the annual surplus of holiday travellers. There is currently no wait on the Swartz Bay–Tsawwassen route.

With the combination of shorter days, unfavourable weather and an increased number of commuters, VicPD is reminding drivers to take extra precautions. No matter the mode of transportation police recommend planning ahead, leaving early and taking steps to be seen by other road users. Drivers should have their headlights on, put distractions away, focus on the road, be prepared to wait and not drive impaired.

