Telephone poles and power lines over a San Francisco street. (Courtesy image)

BC Hydro offers tips as collisions with power poles increase

Region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent

BC Hydro says it’s seeing a rise in the number of car accidents involving its power poles and other electrical equipment and is offering tips to avoid injury.

The utility says it responded to more than 2,100 accidents involving its equipment last year, which is 13 per cent higher than the five-year average.

The region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent.

All other regions also saw more collisions with the exception of the central Interior, which saw a two per cent decrease.

ALSO READ: B.C. Hydro applies for rare cut in electricity rates next year

In the event of an accident involving electrical equipment, BC Hydro recommends driving out from under the power line and at least 10 metres away, or the length of a bus, from the source of electricity if it is safe to do so.

If it’s unsafe to do so because of injury or because the vehicle is inoperable, occupants should remain in the vehicle, phone 911 and wait for BC Hydro crews to arrive.

If staying in the car is not an option due to fire or other emergencies, BC Hydro says you should remove loose-fitting clothing like jackets and scarves to reduce the risk of contact.

The utility then recommends opening the door and standing behind it, then jumping out and away from the vehicle without touching any part of the vehicle at the same time as the ground.

Land with feet together and shuffle heel-toe away from the vehicle and call 911, it says.

BC Hydro says these types of accidents make up four per cent of its “trouble” calls throughout the year and led to more than 970 power outages for customers in the province.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader
Next story
RCMP must bury three sex mannequins found in Manning Park

Just Posted

Delayed downtown Victoria holiday Lights of Wonder back on track

Display set to kick off on Dec. 20

Strathcona hotel complex venues closed due to ‘construction issues’

Business announced closure on Thursday afternoon on Facebook

VIDEO: ‘Life-saving’ Fix-A-Heart campaign hits $40,000 two weeks in

Canadian Tire on track to surpass 2018 donation of $41,445

Sooke hospice services a ‘hidden gem’

Hospice care at Ayre Manor not well known enough, say officials

Canadian airline passengers to be eligible for $1,000 in compensation for delayed flights

Passengers can also receive compensation for overbooking, lost luggage and other inconveniences

‘Not a decision I came to lightly:’ Scheer to resign as Conservative leader

Decision comes after weeks of Conservative infighting following the October election

B.C. SPCA seizes dogs chained up outside among scrap metal, garbage

Shepherd-breed dogs were living in ‘deplorable conditions.’

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Dec. 10

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you have a real or artificial Christmas tree?

The lights are up, holiday shoppers are bustling through the streets and… Continue reading

B.C. plane crash victim identified; witnesses describe ‘explosion’

He was a flight instructor, charter pilot and owned an airstrip before leaving Alberta

Conservative leader resigns: A timeline of Andrew Scheer’s political career

A look at the politician’s time in office

BC Hydro offers tips as collisions with power poles increase

Region with the largest spike in collisions was the Lower Mainland at 16 per cent

VIDEO: A new marijuana cultivation facility leads today’s selection of Greater Victoria stories

A selection of stories for Dec. 12

RCMP must bury three sex mannequins found in Manning Park

Police tasked with ensuring the mannequins were completely disposed of

Most Read