Colwood council has repealed a controversial pay increase narrowly approved by its predecessor and has directed staff to hire a consultant to redo the council remuneration review. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood council has repealed a controversial pay increase narrowly approved by its predecessor and has directed staff to hire a consultant to redo the council remuneration review. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood council repeals controversial pay increase

Staff directed to hire consultant to redo remuneration review

Colwood council has repealed legislation which would have seen their pay nearly double as of Jan. 1, 2023 and was a point of significant debate over the summer for the previous council.

The repeal was passed unanimously during a regular council meeting on Monday (Nov. 28), along with a direction to staff to hire a compensation consultant to re-examine the issue of council remuneration increases, and to bring a recommendation back to council on remuneration levels for 2023 and beyond.

Mayor Doug Kobayashi introduced the motion, making good on his campaign promise to re-evaluate the pay increase, which resulted from an independent citizen committee recommendation and was passed by the previous council 5-2 on Aug. 29, with Kobayashi, then a councillor, and re-elected Coun. Cynthia Day opposed.

Under the previous plan, effective Jan. 1 the mayor would receive $61,054.42 per year, up from $32,992.14, and tied to a pay rate of $3.22 per resident. A councillor’s salary would increase to $30,527.21, up from $16,496.07.

READ MORE: Colwood council pushes pay increase closer to adoption

Kobayashi reiterated his reason for opposing the pay increase on Monday, saying such a large increase in such a short amount of time did not seem reasonable to him, especially as the job is meant to be seen as a form of community service rather than a full-time-job, as the economy is on a downturn, and that the process used to come up with the recommendation was flawed.

Day also reiterated her concerns, which focused mainly on the fact the previous plan would see council remuneration reviewed annually and adjusted for changes in Colwood’s population, which she said would bias council to being pro-development as it would in effect increase their pay.

Coun. Dean Jantzen, also a returning councillor and one who supported the previous pay increase, initially planned to add an amendment to Monday’s motion which would attempt to commit council to accept and adopt the pay changes recommended by the consultant as he felt it was important the people of Colwood get closure on this issue rather than have it debated repeatedly, but after hearing feedback on that amendment during discussion, he ultimately decided to retract it over concerns it could hinder the process.

As part of the repeal of the previously approved increase, council approved the adoption of a council remuneration bylaw which returns compensation levels to what they were previous to the bylaw approved in August.

During discussion on Monday, city staff said they were unable to provide a cost or time estimate for the consultant review until they have formally started the search for one, but their hope is to hire someone who has already studied other municipalities in order to cut down on the time and therefore cost required for the review, with the estimate it will take around 90 days for a report to be presented to council.

READ MORE: Doug Kobayashi elected as new Colwood Mayor

READ MORE: Colwood council to receive minor pay increase

@JSamanski
justin.samanski-langille@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Colwood,Colwood councilWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Oak Bay-owned home in urgent need of $190,000 in repairs

Just Posted

Norah Myers advocates Pilates as a beneficial exercise for people with disabilities. (Photo by Lucas Grosse)
Victoria TikTok creator goes viral battling bullies online

Colwood council has repealed a controversial pay increase narrowly approved by its predecessor and has directed staff to hire a consultant to redo the council remuneration review. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood council repeals controversial pay increase

The municipally owned home on Monterey Avenue is currently uninhabitable. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay-owned home in urgent need of $190,000 in repairs

Saanich Police said alcohol may have been a factor in the incident. (Black Press Media file photo)
Alcohol believed to be a factor in early morning crash in Saanich